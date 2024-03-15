Best Online Cabinets Unveils New Warehouse and Design Center in City of Industry
Explore our new 6000 sqft showroom and office, featuring improved frameless cabinets and exclusive shaker styles.
Our Design Center transforms kitchen visions into reality, offering personalized, hands-on design experiences.”CITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Online Cabinets, a leading provider of high-quality Ready-To-Assemble (RTA) kitchen cabinets, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new Los Angeles warehouse and Design Center located at 13701 Proctor Ave, City of Industry, CA 91746. This strategic move is set to significantly enhance the company's inventory management, customer service, and overall shopping experience.
The new facility spans over a vast area, featuring a state-of-the-art 6000 sqft showroom and office space open to the local public. This expansion is part of Best Online Cabinets' ongoing commitment to providing customers with an extensive range of high-quality, affordable kitchen cabinet solutions and unparalleled design services.
A New Era for Kitchen Renovations
The warehouse will serve as a central hub for the distribution of universal frameless cabinet carcasses, along with the popular Lunar White Shaker, Lunar Grey Shaker, and Lucca Flat Panel collections. This initiative reflects the company's dedication to offering a diverse range of styles that cater to the evolving tastes and preferences of its customers.
"Our new warehouse and Design Center signifies a pivotal step forward in our quest to redefine the kitchen cabinet industry," said Josh, COO of Best Online Cabinets. "By making our latest collections more accessible and providing a space for customers to experience our products firsthand, we're elevating the standard for convenience and personalized service in the market."
Design Center: Bridging Creativity and Expertise
Located within the new warehouse, the Design Center is poised to become a creative sanctuary for customers. The showroom allows visitors to immerse themselves in the quality and design of various cabinet styles. Moreover, the Design Center offers personalized design consultations, where experienced professionals help customers craft custom kitchen layouts that align with their individual needs and visions.
"We recognize that designing a kitchen can be a daunting task. Our Design Center aims to demystify this process, offering tangible experiences and expert advice to assist our customers in realizing their dream kitchens," stated Anthony, Director of Customer Experience at Best Online Cabinets.
Open to the Public
The showroom and office welcome homeowners, contractors, and designers to discover the latest trends in kitchen cabinets and design services. The Design Center is designed to cater to both online and local customers, providing a cohesive and integrated shopping experience.
About Best Online Cabinets
Best Online Cabinets stands as a premier supplier of RTA kitchen cabinets, delivering a wide array of high-quality, cost-effective cabinetry solutions for both homeowners and professionals. With a steadfast focus on customer satisfaction, the company offers comprehensive design services, expert guidance, and a user-friendly online platform, simplifying the journey to the perfect kitchen.
For more information about Best Online Cabinets and to explore the new warehouse and Design Center, visit https://www.bestonlinecabinets.com.
