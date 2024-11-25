FEMA Encourages Virginians to Build Back Stronger and Prepare for the Future

BRISTOL, Va.—If you live in Virginia, there are resources and funding available to help you protect your home from future flooding and storms.

FEMA Creates Phone Hotline with Home Rebuilding Tips

Do you need information as you’re rebuilding so that you can reduce damage from future storms? If you need tips on mold cleanup, retrofitting for high winds, flood insurance, sealing foundation cracks, sump pumps, elevating utilities and more, call the FEMA Rebuilding Hotline at 1-833-FEMA-4US (833-336-2487) and press “3.” The hotline is open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you call and leave a message, someone will get back to you within 1 business day. You can get started with some of these do-it-yourself options.

Virginians can Protect their Homes with Flood and Wind Mitigation Tips

For flooding:

Invest in Flood Insurance. Did you know an inch of water can cause $25,000 in damage? Most homeowners insurance does not cover flood damage. Flood insurance is a separate policy that can cover buildings and/or contents in a building. To purchase a National Flood Insurance Program policy, call your insurance company or insurance agent. Find a provider online at FloodSmart.gov/flood-insurance-provider or call 877-336-2627.

Use mortar and masonry caulk to fill foundation cracks to help keep water out.

. Use mortar and masonry caulk to fill foundation cracks to help keep water out. Install a Sump Pump and Back Flow Valve. Make sure you have a sump pump with battery-operated backup in case of electrical failure and consider hiring a plumber to install a back flow valve to push the flow of water and sewer backup away from your home.

Make sure you have a sump pump with battery-operated backup in case of electrical failure and consider hiring a plumber to install a back flow valve to push the flow of water and sewer backup away from your home. Elevate Utilities. Raise and anchor air conditioning condensers, heat pumps, water meters and other service equipment onto platforms at least one foot above the potential flood elevation. Consider raising other major appliances above the ground floor.

Raise and anchor air conditioning condensers, heat pumps, water meters and other service equipment onto platforms at least one foot above the potential flood elevation. Consider raising other major appliances above the ground floor. Landscape to Improve Runoff. Build up any sunken areas around the foundation, dig small depressions to properly channel water, and otherwise improve your yard so it slopes away from your home.

For wind:

Reinforce Your Residence. Retrofitting your home can provide structural updates that didn’t exist when it was constructed. For example, a homeowner can install straps to their roof’s structural beams to make it strong enough to resist the "uplift" effect of high winds that can cause it to lift and collapse back down on the house.

Retrofitting your home can provide structural updates that didn’t exist when it was constructed. For example, a homeowner can install straps to their roof’s structural beams to make it strong enough to resist the "uplift" effect of high winds that can cause it to lift and collapse back down on the house. Defend Those Doors. Garage or double-entry doors can fail under wind pressure. Garage doors can be reinforced with girts and by strengthening the wheel tracks. Double-entry doors can be reinforced with a heavy-duty deadbolt, adding slide bolts on one of the doors, and using longer hinge attachments on the door and frame.

Garage or double-entry doors can fail under wind pressure. Garage doors can be reinforced with girts and by strengthening the wheel tracks. Double-entry doors can be reinforced with a heavy-duty deadbolt, adding slide bolts on one of the doors, and using longer hinge attachments on the door and frame. Guard your Glass. Storm shutters prevent windows from breaking when there is windborne debris. You can also add shatter-resistant film or stormproof high-impact glass to defend glass from breaking.

Storm shutters prevent windows from breaking when there is windborne debris. You can also add shatter-resistant film or stormproof high-impact glass to defend glass from breaking. Trim and Tighten. Consider cutting away any dangling tree branches that pose a threat to your home and securing outdoor furniture and fuel tanks that can serve as projectiles during high wind events.

Consider cutting away any dangling tree branches that pose a threat to your home and securing outdoor furniture and fuel tanks that can serve as projectiles during high wind events. Ensure You’re Fully Insured. Take the time to review your insurance coverages and talk to your agent to verify your household is adequately insured for high-wind events and other disaster risks in your community.

Mitigation specialist speaking with a Virginia survivor at a Disaster Recovery Center in Galax, Va. (Johannes Webb / FEMA)

FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program to Fund Long-Term Mitigation Projects throughout Va.

Was your home damaged from Helene or a previous storm? Have you had multiple floods? Or filed multiple flood insurance claims on your property? Consider applying for FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which can fund some long-term projects that help individuals and communities become more resilient to future disasters.

The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program can help pay for a variety of projects, including home elevations, voluntary property buyouts, and relocations of homes that have been impacted by flooding. Get a sense of what home elevation looks like and the reassurance it offers homeowners in Elevating Arnold’s House, a story of a Hampton, Va. resident who received FEMA grant funding to protect his home from future flooding.

To learn more about the program, including information about the grant and how to apply, see the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program Information for Virginia Homeowners fact sheet.

If you experienced substantial damage from Hurricane Helene—meaning that your home had damages that would cost more than 50% of the building’s pre-damage market value—you can take advantage of the resources above. But you also must take into account local ordinances related to substantial damage. Contact your local floodplain manager and see the Understanding Substantial Damage Determinations fact sheet before you rebuild to save you time and money in the long run.

FEMA has set up a rumor response webpage to clarify our role in the Helene response. Visit Hurricane Helene: Rumor Response | FEMA.gov.

For more information on Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit vaemergency.gov, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management Facebook page , fema.gov/disaster/4831 and facebook.com/FEMA.

