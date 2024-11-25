Minimum Wage Set to Increase on January 1

On November 5, Missouri voters approved Proposition A, amending Chapter 290 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri to provide an increase to the state’s minimum wage. A minimum wage of $13.75 per hour will take effect on January 1, 2025, and a minimum wage of $15.00 per hour will take effect on January 1, 2026. Thereafter, all future annual adjustments to the minimum wage will be based on the Consumer Price Index.

Current state law provides for a minimum wage of $12.30 per hour. Missouri’s minimum wage has increased from $7.65 in 2015 to $12.30 in 2024, with adjustments based on the Consumer Price Index (this minimum wage was set as a result of Proposition B, approved by voters in 2018, and would have increased the minimum wage to $12.65 in 2025).