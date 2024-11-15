S2|DATA Appoints Michelle Kovitch as Chief Strategy Officer

Strategic hire strengthens company's position in eDiscovery and digital forensics market

Michelle’s deep understanding of both challenges in the digital forensic and eDiscovery spaces will complement our innovations and be instrumental in shaping the strategic direction of S2|DATA.” — Brendan Sullivan, CEO

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- S2|DATA, the global leader in providing access and insight into all forms of discoverable enterprise data, today announced the appointment of Michelle Kovitch as Chief Strategy Officer. This hire reinforces S2|DATA’s commitment to innovation and market leadership in legacy data, eDiscovery, and digital forensics With over 25 years of experience in eDiscovery, digital forensics, and legal technology, Kovitch brings extensive expertise in driving strategic transformation for large enterprises across legal, risk, compliance, and security sectors. Her appointment comes at a pivotal time as organizations increasingly seek solutions to manage and access their high-value and high-risk data.“Michelle’s appointment as Chief Strategy Officer marks a significant milestone in S2|DATA’s growth,” said Brendan Sullivan, CEO of S2|DATA. “Her deep understanding of both technical and business challenges in the digital forensic and eDiscovery spaces will complement our technical innovations and be instrumental in shaping strategic direction and expanding market leadership.”In her role as CSO, Kovitch will focus on accelerating S2|DATA’s technical initiatives in providing access and insight from all forms of data media, expanding market presence, and enhancing the company’s suite of services & solutions. Her expertise in fostering collaboration between technical and legal teams will help drive the development of next-generation solutions for digital forensic, eDiscovery, and legacy data challenges.“S2|DATA has established itself as a highly capable and technical problem solver, developing very innovative solutions.” said Kovitch. “I’m excited to join a team that has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation in this space. The opportunity to shape the strategic direction of a company that’s truly solving critical enterprise data challenges is incredibly compelling.”Prior to joining S2|DATA, Kovitch held leadership positions at several prominent legal technology companies, including Reveal, Onna, and AccessData. Her experience includes developing strategic solutions for complex eDiscovery challenges, driving technological innovation, and building successful client relationships across the legal and corporate sectors.This appointment continues S2|DATA’s momentum in expanding its executive team with industry leaders who bring deep expertise and strategic vision to the company’s mission of helping organizations command their legacy data.About S2|DATAS2|DATA provides the world’s most advanced eDiscovery and legacy data solutions to leading organizations globally. With proprietary technology and decades of expertise, S2|DATA delivers faster time-to-data and improved data insight while eliminating both cost and risk. The company’s integrated suite of services includes forensics, backup tape, information governance, and eDiscovery support services.

