Grants up to $120,000 educate neighbors about local environmental projects

If your nonprofit is concerned about toxics and the release of hazardous substances, the impact of climate change, reducing waste and contamination by encouraging reuse, recycling, composting, or supporting other solid waste priorities, our Public Participation Grant (PPG) program may be for you.

We will begin accepting applications on Jan. 7, 2025, for a grant program that supports people and eligible nonprofits who are working to improve Washington’s waste management system. These grants help get their communities involved with local clean-ups. Applications for the 2025 grant cycle will be accepted through Feb. 4, 2025.

This grant opportunity provides up to $120,000 - $60,000 per year over a two-year period to projects that increase public understanding and involvement in cleaning up contaminated sites and supporting Washington’s solid and hazardous waste management priorities.

Learn more about the Public Participation Grant program, who’s eligible, and how to apply at our December 10th virtual informational session. Join other nonprofits at the 10 a.m. session to find out how to leverage state funds to support your work. Preregister today.

Eligible nonprofits and individuals affected by the release of hazardous substances are encouraged to apply. Other projects that could qualify for a grant through this program include plastics and food waste reduction, or public education on toxics and safer alternatives to common products.

Visit the grant webpage for more information.

2023-2025 Awards topped $4.8 million

Ecology awarded $4,868,570 to 43 projects across Washington during the 2023-2025 award cycle to support site cleanups, community reuse and repair projects, organic waste reduction efforts and more.

Contaminated sites

Yakima Nation's Swan Dancers support cleanup initiatives. Photo by Kiliii Yuyan Hanford Challenge, Heart of America NW Resource Center, and Columbia Riverkeeper are working with overburdened and vulnerable populations to help their voices be heard in the Hanford cleanup efforts.

West Plains Water Coalition helps educate communities. West Plains Water Coalition is an all-volunteer, local nonprofit dedicated to learning more about toxic chemicals in local wells and giving neighbors a stronger voice in solutions. Grants have funded educational events for hundreds of community members. Quality speakers from Ecology, the Department of Health, universities, and other reputable organizations/agencies have shared information at these events.

Reuse, Repair, Recycle

Part of the display at the Lewis County Tool Library for community use. Tool libraries are on the rise! Several grant recipients, including Tacoma Tool Library, South King Tool Library and Master Composter Recyclers of Lewis County, have used funds to start or enhance their own tool libraries.

These organizations support their communities with loaner tools, promoting shared use, and providing real savings.

Grants

Members of the Green Okanogan team help reduce waste in creative ways. Repair fairs, clinics, and swaps are other ways to keep items out of the landfill and encourage sustainable behaviors within our communities.

Green Okanogan works with local businesses to encourage reuse and recycling by hosting repair cafés and implementing zero-waste strategies at a large local event.

Organic Waste Reduction and Diversion

Diverting food and yard waste from the landfill is a great way to tackle climate change! From composting workshops to food preservation to rescuing food – many approaches are being used by recipients to do this work.

Seattle Tilth uses local chefs to share culturally diverse recipes with an emphasis on using the whole food, preserving foods, and minimizing waste.

The Tilth also brings the community together to learn and share.

Miracle Food Network distributes food through their all-volunteer workforce to 24 food hubs located in places with limited access to fresh, affordable, and nutritious food. They divert over 100 thousand pounds of food from the landfill and generate awareness of climate impacts from food waste.