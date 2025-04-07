Ecology, Safeway, and Washington State University partner to feed cougs well

PULLMAN –

Washington wastes more than 295,000 tons of edible food each year, but new partnerships in the state’s food system are providing avenues to rescue waste-bound edible food and divert it to feed hungry people. Perhaps surprisingly, some of those facing food insecurity are college students.

This year, a partnership between the Washington Department of Ecology, Safeway, and Washington State University (WSU) will come together to help fight college hunger during this year’s National Food Waste Prevention Week April 7-13.

College students are particularly vulnerable to food insecurity. A 2024 study conducted by the U.S. Government Accountability Office points out that one-in-four college students don’t know where their next meal is coming from – or if they’ll eat at all.

On Thursday, April 10, representatives from Ecology, Safeway, and WSU will gather at the Cougar Food Pantry on the WSU Pullman campus for a ribbon cutting ceremony to re-launch the pantry with new equipment and resources. The pantry provides free food and basic needs items to students experiencing food insecurity.

Safeway, supported by the Seattle Seahawks’ 50th season community engagement initiative, is stocking the pantry and donating $20,000 dollars to buy new refrigerators and freezers and other upgrades to extend the life of food donations. The effort is also part of the company’s Million Hour Volunteer Rally.

Following the ceremony, WSU Executive Chef Solon Pietila will host a food tasting with recipes that show students how to effectively use food from the pantry to make meals, while reducing food waste.

Half the food waste by 2030

Guided by the Use Food Well Washington plan and the 2019 Food Waste Reduction Act, the state is committed to a goal cutting food waste in half by 2030.

“Food insecurity is a growing problem in Washington – and at the same time, we throw away enough edible food to provide over 100 meals a year for every single person in our state,” said Ecology Director Casey Sixkiller. “In order to support a more sustainable food system for everyone, it is critical we work together to connect edible food with the people who need it most.”

The drive to prevent food waste is gaining momentum in Washington. Current registrations show more partners than any other state signed up to participate in this year’s National Food Waste Prevention Week.

Safeway’s commitment to sustainability & food security

One challenge to preventing food waste is providing the infrastructure to distribute affordable and nutritious food options to people who need it the most. Safeway is partnering with food banks and other organizations to quickly distribute food while it is still fresh. An essential ingredient to get surplus food to the people who need it is volunteers to pick-up the food from stores and deliver it to partner food banks. The Cougar Pantry volunteers currently provide this service with the Pullman Safeway store.

“We are excited to be part of this partnership to feed Cougs well,” said Sara Osborne, Safeway’s Public & Government Affairs Director. “Working with Ecology on food waste prevention and WSU on solutions to provide college students access to affordable and nutritious food options underscores the lasting impact Safeway and community volunteers can have to keep their communities food secure.” Safeway currently donates 17 million pounds of food yearly in Washington State.

About the WSU Chancellor's Challenge

All WSU Pullman students, faculty, staff, and community members are invited to form teams and collect donations between April 3-16 to compete in the Chancellor’s Challenge Food Drive.

“This drive gives the community an opportunity to come together to support the Cougar Pantry and prevent food waste in their own life,” said WSU Pullman Chancellor David Cillay. “We want to feed Cougs well and ensure no student goes hungry.”

Teams can sign up on the WSU website to bring in food or money donations to meet the goal of collecting the most food.

About the Use Food Well Campaign

Ecology launched Washington’s Use Food Well campaign in 2024 during National Food Waste Prevention Week, an initiative that helps build partnerships across the state, bringing food waste prevention, education, and inspiration to thousands of Washingtonians.

Use Food Well signs and information connecting people to UseFoodWell.org will be displayed and available in select Washington Safeway and Albertson Stores.

Visit the Use Food Well website for more information and tips to prevent food waste.