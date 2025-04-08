Drought declared for Yakima region for third year in a row

OLYMPIA –

The Washington Department of Ecology is extending a drought emergency for a third consecutive year in central Washington. It is also issuing a drought advisory for north-central Washington and parts of the Puget Sound region.

Back-to-back droughts in 2023 and 2024 took their toll on Upper Yakima, Lower Yakima and Naches watersheds, causing significant deficits in precipitation and soil moisture. Although snowpack in the watersheds that feed critical reservoirs is now at near normal levels for this time of year, there simply won’t be enough spring runoff to replenish reservoirs and rejuvenate soils.

“The time for miracles has passed,” said Casey Sixkiller, Ecology’s director. “We hoped we’d recover this winter from the compounding deficits of back-to-back droughts. But we’ve simply run out of time for Yakima and nearby areas. Reservoirs in that region are still just half-full, so we need to take action now to prepare for drought and deal with those impacts.”

Yakima-area reservoir storage is currently 59% of normal for this time of year – the fifth-lowest level recorded since 1971. March water supply estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation indicate irrigators with pro-ratable water rights may only receive 58% of their normal water supplies during the critical April to September period.

This will be the third consecutive year of drought for the Yakima area – making it the first time since Washington’s current drought framework was put in place in 1989 that the region has seen three droughts in a row.

Drought impacts in the Yakima Basin have far-reaching effects for the rest of the state: The region’s agricultural economy generates $4.5 billion each year, producing 71% of the nation’s hops, 63% of apples, 62% of cherries, and significant portions of other crops like pears, raspberries, blueberries, and asparagus, according the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

According to projections by Washington State Department of Agriculture, a drought that results in 70% of normal water supply would affect over 6,000 jobs and create $161-$424 million in direct losses.

Ecology has also issued a drought advisory for Pierce, King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties, along with Okanogan and Chelan counties in north-central Washington. A drought advisory is a public awareness and preparation tool to help increase awareness and readiness for water users. This can help water users plan, prepare and even reduce the impact of drought conditions.

The good news is that some of the state’s largest water utilities – Seattle, Tacoma and Everett – are reporting enough water stored in their reservoirs that their customers are unlikely to face watering restrictions.

For westside water users outside those major cities, Ecology Drought Coordinator Caroline Mellor says the forecast is mixed.

“We’re watching the west side of the state closely. Those areas are not out of the woods yet,” Mellor said.

In early April, snowpack in these counties was below normal, ranging from 67% in the Central Puget Sound area to 74% in the Noth Puget Sound region.

In Washington, drought is declared when there is less than 75% of normal water supply and there is the risk of undue hardship or impacts to water users and the environment. Declaring a drought emergency allows Ecology to distribute drought emergency response grants and to expediate processing emergency water right permits and transfers.

For the coming water year, Ecology is making up to $4.5 million available in drought emergency response grants to eligible public entities to respond to water supply impacts from the current drought conditions.

There are several ways individuals can conserve water during times of scarcity.

Habits as simple as turning off the faucet while brushing your teeth or running the dishwasher only when it’s full can make a difference. Visit Ecology’s water conservation page to learn more.