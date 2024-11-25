Governor Cooper Pardons Two Turkeys from the Thanksgiving Table

Today, Governor Roy Cooper pardoned two turkeys, Ethel and Bertha, from the Thanksgiving table at the North Carolina Turkey Pardon Ceremony at the Executive Mansion. The Governor was joined by NC Poultry Federation Executive Director Bob Ford, MANNA FoodBank CEO Claire Neal, and Representatives from Prestage Farms.

“On Thanksgiving, we take the time to appreciate all we have and thank those who have helped us. This year, we have witnessed the strength, resilience and kindness of our communities as we work to help those in Western North Carolina,” said Governor Cooper. “I am thankful for all those who have donated their time and support to Western North Carolina, including Prestage Farms and their generous donation to MANNA FoodBank.”

“North Carolina has a strong and productive agricultural community that feeds people in this state and beyond,” said Scott Prestage, Vice President of Prestage Farms’ turkey division. “We are proud to be a member of that community and today, we are grateful for this special opportunity to partner with Manna Food Bank and their strong network of organizations to provide turkey products to support our neighbors in western North Carolina.”

“We are deeply grateful to Governor Cooper, his staff, and Prestage Farms for their incredible generosity in making this gift possible for our neighbors in need across Western North Carolina,” said Claire Neal, CEO of MANNA FoodBank. “As we continue recovering from the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene, this donation of turkey breasts will ensure that thousands of families across the 16 counties we serve can share a holiday meal with their loved ones. Everyone deserves not only the essential food and resources they need but also the opportunity to experience the joy and togetherness of the holiday season. Thanks to this partnership, we can bring comfort and nourishment to our neighbors during a time when it’s needed most.”

"North Carolina is ranked # 2 in turkey production. It's an integral part of the state economy employing close to 11,000 people across the state and generating an additional 26,000 jobs in ancillary industries,” said NC Poultry Federation Executive Director Bob Ford. “Thanksgiving is a special time of year when we give thanks and celebrate the bounty of all of North Carolina's Agricultural commodities. We especially want to thank Governor Cooper for his support and official pardon of this year's official NC Thanksgiving turkey."

Ethel and Bertha are 23-week-old hens from Sampson County and weigh 26 and 28 pounds, respectively. After the ceremony, the turkeys will retire at Naylor Family Farm in Fuquay-Varina.

Prestage Farms announced they are donating nearly 3,000 turkey breasts, about 27,000 pounds, to MANNA FoodBank in Asheville to support Western North Carolina.

###