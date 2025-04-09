Governor Josh Stein Highlights Need for Cold Case Unit During Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Today, Governor Josh Stein, Attorney General Jeff Jackson, and North Carolina Department of Administration Secretary Gabe Esparza joined law enforcement, local officials, and survivors at the Guilford County Family Justice Center in Greensboro to highlight April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month and to bring attention to ongoing efforts to solve cold sexual assault cases.

“Sexual assault is a heinous crime,” said Governor Josh Stein. “We must dedicate ourselves to pursuing justice for every survivor, I am proud of our bipartisan and cross-agency efforts to eliminate North Carolina’s rape kit backlog. We must continue this partnership by funding a Cold Case Unit to help law enforcement get more offenders off the streets. I am also grateful for organizations like the Guilford County Family Justice Center, which empower survivors and educate communities to better recognize signs of abuse.”

“We’re going to keep building on the strong foundation laid by Governor Stein to combat sexual assault in North Carolina," said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. "My team and I will keep working with state and local law enforcement and community partners to solve sexual assault crimes, keep people safe, and get justice for survivors."

"North Carolina must be committed to ending sexual assault,” said North Carolina Department of Administration’s Secretary Gabriel J. Esparza. “I am proud of the Council for Women and Youth Involvement’s work to provide resources and support to those impacted by interpersonal violence and sexual abuse.”

"We must support the most vulnerable in our communities by protecting survivors of sexual assault through providing coordinated and collaborative solutions that include access to advocacy, legal, social, law enforcement, and health services,” said Guilford County Family Justice Center Director Catherine Johnson. “These kinds of resources are critical to helping survivors find pathways to hope and healing. I am grateful to see Governor Josh Stein advocating on behalf of survivors and recognizing the critical role Family Justice Centers play in this work.”

“A designated cold case unit will help local law enforcement and district attorneys prosecute these cases and find closure for survivors of sexual assault,” said Guilford County District Attorney Avery Crump. “I am proud to stand with Governor Stein in calling for increased resources so that we can seek justice for even more of the people who have bravely shared their stories.”

“No one should have to experience the trauma of sexual assault, and the healing journey is difficult and lifelong,” said Valerie Paterson. “Each survivor must find their pathway to healing and solace, and I have dedicated my life to helping survivors know they are not alone and help and hope are available. I am grateful to see Governor Stein is taking this issue seriously, and I urge him and our General Assembly to dedicate increased resources to those impacted by sexual assault.”

At the Guilford County Family Justice Center, Governor Stein presented a proclamation designating April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Governor Stein's 2025-2027 budget calls for the General Assembly to fund a sexual assault cold case unit of experienced officers to assist local police. As Attorney General, Governor Stein worked with law enforcement, scientists, the State Crime Lab, and legislators to end North Carolina’s decades-old rape kit backlog, as well as to ensure that measures were put in place such that a backlog would never occur again. In 2024, the State Crime Lab tested nearly 12,000 kits, which led to over 2,700 DNA matches and 256 arrests.

If you or someone you know is experiencing sexual violence, please seek help. Resources are available to support sexual assault survivors including a directory of state-funded sexual assault agencies on the NC Council for Women and Youth Involvement website.