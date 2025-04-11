Governor Stein Spends 100th Day in Office in Western North Carolina

Governor Josh Stein spent his 100th day in office in the same place that he spent his first full day as Governor and many days in between – western North Carolina. The Governor today provided updates on the ongoing recovery efforts to the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners and joined musician Eric Church for the groundbreaking of his affordable housing project in Newland.

"We’ve spent the first 100 days fighting for the people of western North Carolina, and we will not stop now,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I am grateful for all the progress we have made to help western North Carolina rebuild and for our partners who are working to support their communities each and every day. We cannot forget western North Carolina.”

Governor Stein spoke to the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners to highlight milestones in western North Carolina’s recovery efforts, as well as the work that remains to rebuild. The Governor thanked the General Assembly for its work to pass $524 million in relief funding and urged them to include home repair, small business grants, fire prevention, and local government support in their next round of funding.

Governor Stein also joined country artist Eric Church and his nonprofit Chief Cares at their affordable housing groundbreaking. Governor Stein thanked Church for his work to build new homes, which is crucial for broader recovery efforts. He also celebrated the $120 million allocated towards home repair in the Disaster Recovery Act of 2025 and urged continued investment in home repair and rebuilding. Governor Stein also highlighted the recent submission of North Carolina’s action plan for a $1.4 billion grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development – the fastest action plan submission by a state for a major hurricane in more than a decade.

Governor Stein is committed to partnering with local, state, and federal agencies, as well as private and nonprofit partners, to ensure western North Carolina’s recovery and resilience. Read more about Stein’s ongoing work below: