Sutton Named Director at Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center

Tyrone Sutton has been named facility director at Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center and began his new duties on Nov 18.

Sutton began his Juvenile Justice career in 2014 as a youth behavior specialist at Dobbs Youth Development Center, later transitioning to work as a juvenile court counselor in District 8 (Wayne, Lenoir and Greene counties). From 2021 to 2024, he broadened his professional experience in various social work roles, working at Maury Correctional Institution, the Lenoir County Department of Social Services and the Wayne County Health Department.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tyrone Sutton back to Juvenile Justice in this role at Pitt JDC,” said Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Facility Operations Director Angela Smith. “Mr. Sutton brings a strong background in facility operations, court services and social work, and these skills will serve him well as he steps into this new leadership role. We wish him all the best in this new endeavor."

Sutton holds two master’s degrees – one in criminal justice from Purdue University Global and another in strategic leadership from North Carolina Wesleyan College. Additionally, Sutton holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from Elizabeth City State University.

Outside of his professional work, Sutton is deeply committed to his community, serving as a board member on the Greene County Board of Health. In his leisure time, Sutton enjoys spending time with his family, often attending their recreational events and supporting their activities.