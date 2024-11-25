Williams Named Director at New Hanover Regional Juvenile Detention Center

Keonya M. Williams has been named director at New Hanover Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Castle Hayne and began her new duties in October.

Williams began her career with the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention in 2021 as a youth counselor technician after working as a program leader at Camp Lejune for 11 years prior. She was promoted to youth service behavioral specialist after completing basic training in July 2022. She was then promoted to shift supervisor in November 2022.

In August 2024, Williams was appointed as interim director of New Hanover JDC, where she has exhibited outstanding leadership and management of campus operations, establishing a foundation of elevated standards and accomplishments.

"During her time with Juvenile Justice, Keonya has exhibited outstanding leadership and management of campus operations, establishing a foundation of elevated standards and accomplishments," said DJJDP Facility Operations Director Angela Smith. "I am excited to see that leadership continue in her new role as director at New Hanover JDC."

Williams holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice: homeland security and emergency management, with a minor in project management. In November 2024, she graduated with honors as she received her master’s degree in criminal justice: law enforcement and corrections administration.

Aside from her professional endeavors, Williams finds happiness in traveling, reading and writing poetry, engaging in the community and spending time with family and friends.