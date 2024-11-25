Governor Abbott Appoints Petrilla, Tidwell To Advisory Council On Emergency Medical Services

TEXAS, November 25 - November 25, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Brian Petrilla and Rodney Tidwell to the Advisory Council on Emergency Medical Services for terms set to expire on January 1, 2030. The Council recommends changes to the EMS/Trauma System to ensure that communities receive comprehensive and efficient emergency care.

Brian Petrilla of Tomball has over three decades of experience in emergency medical services and firefighting. He currently serves as the assistant chief of EMS for Fort Bend County, where he oversees the critical operations and management of emergency services. Petrilla previously spent 25 years with the City of Houston Fire Department as a Firefighter Paramedic and Aircraft Rescue Firefighter. He is a member of the Governor’s Emergency Medical Services and Trauma Advisory Council EMS Committee, former chair of the Texas EMS Trauma & Acute Care EMS Committee, and former co-chair of the SouthEast Texas Regional Advisory Council Preparedness Committee and the Lone Star College EMS Advisory Board. Petrilla has received multiple certifications from both San Jacinto College and Houston Community College. He is a certified Emergency Medical Technician Paramedic and has earned numerous specialized qualifications, including Supervising Paramedic Officer through the American College of Paramedic Executives, and is a former Texas Commission on Fire Protection Basic Firefighter, Hazardous Material Technician, Advanced Hazmat Life Support and Aircraft Rescue Firefighter.

Rodney Tidwell of Post is a field paramedic for University Medical Center EMS in Lubbock, and the EMS Administrator for the Post-Garza County EMS. He is a former City Council Member for the City of Post and a former Firefighter with the Post Volunteer Fire Department. Tidwell received an EMS Certificate from South Plains College.