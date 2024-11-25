Rutland Barracks DUI/Motor Vehicle Crash
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
DUI / MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE: 24B4007170
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Craig Roland / Corporal Joseph Duca
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: November 25, 2024, at approximately 1233 hours
STREET: US Route 7
TOWN: Wallingford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Hartsboro Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, normal
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Peter Guernsey
AGE: 45
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hudson, New York
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Bronco
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaling damage.
INJURIES: Minor.
HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center.
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Jhon Angel
AGE: 55
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fall River, Massachusetts.
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Hino
VEHICLE MODEL: Box Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Contact damage to driver’s side.
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Daniel Billings
AGE: 39
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, Vermont.
VEHICLE YEAR: 2024
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Transit
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaling damage.
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On November 25, 2024, at approximately 1233 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a three-vehicle crash on US Route 7, south of Hartsboro Rd. in the Town of Wallingford, Vermont.
Through investigation it was determined that Operator #1 (Guernsey) was traveling southbound US Route 7, when he crossed the solid, double yellow centerline, striking vehicle #2. After the collision with vehicle #2, vehicle #1 continued southbound in the northbound lane and collided with vehicle #3, causing vehicle #3 to leave the roadway and roll onto its passenger side down an embankment.
Operator #1 sustained minor injuries and was subsequently transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center for evaluation. Operator #1 showed signs of impairment and was processed for the suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. Court action and civil violation complaints are pending.
Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by members of the Wallingford and Danby Town Fire Department.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: Pending
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
