Rutland Barracks DUI/Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

DUI / MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE: 24B4007170

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Craig Roland / Corporal Joseph Duca

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: November 25, 2024, at approximately 1233 hours

STREET: US Route 7

TOWN: Wallingford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Hartsboro Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, normal

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Peter Guernsey

AGE: 45

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hudson, New York

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Bronco

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaling damage.

INJURIES: Minor.

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center.

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Jhon Angel

AGE: 55

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fall River, Massachusetts.

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Hino

VEHICLE MODEL: Box Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Contact damage to driver’s side.

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Daniel Billings

AGE: 39

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, Vermont.

VEHICLE YEAR: 2024

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Transit

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaling damage.

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On November 25, 2024, at approximately 1233 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a three-vehicle crash on US Route 7, south of Hartsboro Rd. in the Town of Wallingford, Vermont.

Through investigation it was determined that Operator #1 (Guernsey) was traveling southbound US Route 7, when he crossed the solid, double yellow centerline, striking vehicle #2. After the collision with vehicle #2, vehicle #1 continued southbound in the northbound lane and collided with vehicle #3, causing vehicle #3 to leave the roadway and roll onto its passenger side down an embankment.

Operator #1 sustained minor injuries and was subsequently transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center for evaluation. Operator #1 showed signs of impairment and was processed for the suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. Court action and civil violation complaints are pending.

Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by members of the Wallingford and Danby Town Fire Department.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: Pending

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.