Locke Street North Construction to begin

HAMILTON, ON – To safely complete road reconstruction, the City of Hamilton will be closing Locke Street North at York Boulevard (Ward 1), in both the North and South directions, beginning Thursday November 28, 2024 starting at 7 am.

This work is anticipated to be completed and traffic restored at the intersection on Tuesday December 3, 2024 at 7 am, pending any unforeseen circumstances.

To enable traffic flow, all westbound traffic on Barton Street West will be re-directed to Queen Street North, to allow access to York Boulevard.

Signs will be posted at the intersection of Barton Street West and Queen Street North indicating “Local Access Only” for traffic travelling westbound.

The scope of work includes re-building the concrete roadbase in the intersection. This work is crucial to the safety of the roadway and is imperative it is completed.

For the duration of the construction, access to Dundurn Park will be maintained. Motorists should take an alternate route to avoid the closure. Please note, there will be no impact to HSR or GoTransit Services.

The City of Hamilton thanks motorists, pedestrians and cyclists for their patience as we complete this important infrastructure reconstruction.