MDC hosts presentation by Missouri River “through paddler” Dec. 6 in Blue Springs

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – This summer, Dee Landau floated the entirety of the Missouri River from its headwaters in Montana to its confluence with the Mississippi River in St. Louis. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to a special presentation by Landau from 6:30 – 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, at Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center as she shares the incredible story of her journey on the “Big Muddy.”

This will be Landau’s first public presentation about her trip. She paddled all 2,320 miles of the Missouri River, traveling through seven states in 83 days. She will share what inspired her to take this trip along with the challenges she experienced along the journey.

Registration is not required for the in-person event. More information is available at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/203944.

The presentation will be streamed virtually at the same date and time for those who cannot attend in-person. Registration for the online stream is required. Participants can register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/204691.

Any questions can be directed to Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center at (816) 228-3766. The Nature Center is located at 1401 NW Park Rd in Blue Springs.