NorWest Films: A New Force in Independent Urban Entertainment

NorWest Films proudly announces its launch, focusing on independent urban productions in film, television, and short-form webisodes.

Our mission is to empower filmmakers with the resources and expertise they need to succeed in a competitive marketplace.” — Kamal Norton

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NorWest Films proudly announces its launch, focusing on independent urban productions in film, television, and short-form webisodes. With over 100 years of collective entertainment experience, the founders of Norwest are poised to redefine the landscape of independent storytelling.The NorWest idea originated with local Detroit businessman, Kamal Norton. Kamal operates All Pro Color, a printing and design business often called upon by area filmmakers to create flyers and other promotional assets for their independent projects. Subsequently, Norton contacted his friend and attorney, J.D. Simpson regarding his relationships with video streaming services, including indie favorite, “Tubi”. John quickly reached out to his former law school roommate and 30-year entertainment law veteran, Darrell Thompson. Thompson indeed had a relationship with a top executive at Tubi and as they say in Hollywood, “the rest is history”.The trio created the framework for the NorWest Films. However, there was a key missing link. NorWest needed someone who was intimately familiar with the filmmaking process as well as the local market. Enter filmmaker, writer, and director Donny Armstrong. This new quartet seized the opportunity to create a new and much needed option to distribute independent projects via streaming services and platforms.NorWest Films specializes in sales and distribution across all markets, including theatrical and non-theatrical releases, festivals, educational platforms, television, cable, and home video. “Our extensive knowledge of the independent film sector allows us to navigate the complexities of sales and release strategies effectively” stated Armstrong.In addition to its distribution capabilities, NorWest Films provides filmmakers with quality referrals and comprehensive oversight of essential ancillary services. Simpson noted, “We ensure a seamless production experience by offering expertise in production legalities, clearances, insurance, accounting, payroll, union compliance, graphic design, marketing, and publicity. This makes Norwest a true one-stop shop for independent creators seeking to bring their visions to life.”"We believe in the power of independent storytelling, especially in urban contexts where unique voices and perspectives thrive," said Thompson. While, co-founder Norton added "Our mission is to empower filmmakers with the resources and expertise they need to succeed in a competitive marketplace."As NorWest Films embarks on this exciting journey, they invite filmmakers and audiences to join in celebrating diverse narratives and innovative productions. NorWest believes, together, we can illuminate the rich tapestry of urban experiences through the lens of independent cinema.

