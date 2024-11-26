MONTICELLOAM, LLC Closes an $18 Million Bridge Loan for a Wisconsin Seniors Housing Community

MonticelloAM closed $18,000,000 in bridge financing for a seniors housing community in Wisconsin.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MONTICELLOAM, LLC (“MonticelloAM”), a specialized multifamily and seniors housing bridge lending platform, closed $18,000,000 in bridge financing for a seniors housing community in Wisconsin. The financing was originated by Karina Davydov, Managing Director at MonticelloAM.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to build on a pre-existing relationship with the client and strategically tailor a bridge financing solution that helps them achieve their goals. MonticelloAM remains committed to creating long-term value for our seniors housing clients through our lending expertise,” said Karina Davydov.

Proceeds from the $18,000,000 bridge loan were used to refinance the outstanding debt for the borrower, a repeat MonticelloAM client, to position the property for HUD financing. The property is comprised of over 100 assisted living and memory care units.

“Our team was proud to close the financing in a short time frame and further strengthen our relationship with the sponsorship. We look forward to continuing to provide our healthcare clients with creative and reliable solutions,” adds Joseph Borenstein, head of the MonticelloAM Healthcare Sales Desk.

You just read:

About

MONTICELLOAM, LLC (“MonticelloAM”) is a specialized multifamily and seniors housing lending platform with expertise in providing bridge loans and managing credit risk. MonticelloAM offers bridge, working capital and permanent financing options to properties across the U.S. The firm was founded in October 2014 by Alan Litt, Thomas Lally and Jonathan Litt, who each have over 35 years of industry experience as lenders, investors, developers, and owner-operators. This transaction was originated by an affiliate of MonticelloAM, formerly known as Greystone Monticello LLC. To learn more visit www.monticelloam.com.

www.monticelloam.com

