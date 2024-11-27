NorvaNivel’s NEW Bio Table Presented with Learning By Design’s Innovation Award

NorvaNivel has been recognized at EDSpaces with third place winners of the Innovation Awards with their new indoor/outdoor Bio Table.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NorvaNivel | Pedagogy Furniture-UFG Manufacturing, a provider of furnishing solutions to the education and hospitality industries has been recognized by Learning By Design in partnership with EDSpaces as the third place winners of the Innovation Awards with their new indoor/outdoor Bio Table.“Learning By Design Magazine and EDspaces are excited to announce this year's 3rd Place award winner for the 2024 Product Innovation Awards program! Congratulations, NorvaNivel/Pedagogy Furniture for your Bio Table win! The jury applauded Bio Table for its unique, purposeful design and connection with nature. This product can be utilized in a variety of ways – indoors or outdoors and can be customized with a large selection of colors, bin sizes, observation tubs, mobile stepping stools, and versatile attachments. Its collaborative design gives space for independent observation and paired or group discussion.” – Learning By Design Magazine via facebookThe Bio Table drives connection between natural elements, investigatory environments, and people. Creating sentient relationships between individuals and the natural world. Comprised of observation tubs, mobile stepping stools, and versatile attachments – learners are supported in bridging their understanding with experience. Indoor and outdoor uses allow for stronger association between learner and material, creating space for the essence of nature to grow alongside a learner's comprehension and interpretation.“NorvaNivel, under the UFG Manufacturing family of brands, was fortunate to receive third place in the Learning By Design Innovation Awards for our new Bio Table! All our products are rooted in data, research and educator input. That makes all the difference in the world, with real word solutions for real world challenges.” – Jeff Schreiner, President, UFG ManufacturingBio Table is an indoor/outdoor piece which allows for extensions of nature to be captured, observed, and appreciated. Either as an aquarium, green house, butterfly exhibit, earthworm hideaway, or compost hub... the Bio Table offers a peek into whole new worlds. Where learners can observe, hypothesize, measure, and connect with materials never-before experienced. This table is designed by NorvaNivel and manufactured in partnership with Purposeful Design.“Purposeful Design is thrilled to be able to partner with NorvaNivel on the manufacturing of the top and base for the Bio Table. This innovative design fits right within our manufacturing capabilities and we are confident that this table will aid in the engagement of learning through alternative methods. NorvaNivel’s mission of inclusive products coupled with Purposeful Design’s mission of rebuilding lives resonates so well within the K-12 market. We can’t wait to see this project come to life!”- Brady Roberts, VP of Sales + Marketing, Purposeful DesignThe global school furniture market size was valued at USD 4.09 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030 according to Grand View Research.About NorvaNivel | Pedagogy Furniture | UFG ManufacturingNorvaNivel is designed and manufactured in Dallas, Texas with a mission to revolutionize learning environments into inspirational, dynamic, innovative and agile places that enhance opportunity for every learner to reach their potential regardless of physical, emotional, and socio-economic status. We strive to create collaborative, inclusive and tactile environments, transforming spaces into hubs of creativity and discovery.To learn more about NorvaNivel and for additional information, please visit: our website: www.norvanivel.com Contact:Caitlin Gravercgraver@norvanivel.comNorvaNivel | Pedagogy Furniture | UFG Manufacturing

