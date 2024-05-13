My Resource Library Now Includes NorvaNivel’s Complete Binder
DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Resource Library Now Includes NorvaNivel’s Complete Binder
NorvaNivel, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative furniture solutions for the education, hospitality, and corporate markets, has announced that it now has a featured binder in My Resource Library (MRL). MRL is a virtual library that offers manufacturers, design + architectural firms and furniture dealers access to the very latest in product pricing and specification details.
A valuable and useful tool, MRL features all the resources normally found in a physical library in a digital format. It provides the contract market with a vast search engine for access to up-to-date information, and the ability to share, organize and save project elements in virtual binders, plus many more features specifically designed to assist the contract market.
“We are thrilled to offer this expert tool to our customers and partners,” says Caitlin Graver, Marketing Coordinator at NorvaNivel. “We are constantly working towards the future of education and always improving on how we can streamline processes for our partners and customers. With addition of this tool to our specification offerings, My Resource Library will give our customers the ability to easily access our complete binder of resources.”
NorvaNivel’s binder contains an extensive representation of all the manufacturer’s research-based products to empower both facilitators and learners. Highlights include versatile seating, storage, desks, and facilitator offerings all with many finish options to accommodate learners of all kinds and ages.
ABOUT NORVANIVEL
Designed and manufactured in Dallas, Texas, NorvaNivel offers a full line of research-based furniture for classrooms. NorvaNivel’s sole mission is to invigorate the environment where learning takes place. NorvaNivel knows that education can alter the trajectory of a person’s life, and they aspire to be a part of it. NorvaNivel believes human-centered design is the key to connecting spaces with instruction, learning, and culture in a tangible and meaningful way. Continuously seeking to understand tomorrow’s world, NorvaNivel strives to master the skills needed to get there. Like NorvaNivel’s spaces, they adapt to ever-changing circumstances and remain relentless in the pursuit of innovation for the benefit and advocacy of each learner’s needs.
For more info, visit our website: www.norvanivel.com.
ABOUT MY RESOURCE LIBRARY
MRL’s virtual library offers you access to all your resources that you’d normally find in your physical binder library, but now in an ultra-portable format. My Resource Library is the premiere virtual library serving the contract market.
For more information, visit www.myresourcelibrary.com
Caitlin Graver
Norva Nivel USA, LLC
+1 262-716-2315
cgraver@norvanivel.com
