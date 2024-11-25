Parents, guardians responsible for kids’ safety around cold water (published November 25, 2024)

Rapidly falling air temperatures, dangerously cold water, and the likelihood of skim ice on some ponds across Minnesota means it’s imperative for parents and guardians to talk with their kids about the importance of safety ahead of the Thanksgiving break.

Whether through thin ice or into open water, falls into the water this time of year can turn tragic quickly, and an unexpected fall can incapacitate even the strongest swimmers in short order. It’s up to parents and guardians to teach their kids about the dangers of cold water, and ensure they’re properly supervised anytime they’re around it.

“Many kids have an innate curiosity about the water, but they likely don’t understand the dangers,” said Capt. Adam Block, boating law administrator for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “All water this time of year is dangerous, from the small neighborhood pond to the state’s biggest lakes and rivers.”

The best way to stay safe around cold water, or survive an unexpected fall in, is to wear a life jacket. Foam life jackets are better than inflatable life jackets this time of year, since cold water means the latter might not fully inflate. In addition, Block recommends people carry a phone in case they need to call for help, let others know where they’re going and when they plan to return, and plan for how they’ll deal with an unforeseen incident.

For more information about surviving a fall into cold water, see the cold water dangers page of the DNR website.