USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) Arrives at Port Klang, Malaysia for First U.S. Carrier Visit in 12 years

Marking the first U.S. aircraft carrier visit to Malaysia since 2012, the visit demonstrates the continuation of a long-standing partnership between the two countries, rooted in close people-to-people, economic, and security ties.

“This historic visit reaffirms Malaysia’s importance to the United States,” said U.S. Ambassador to Malaysia Edgard D. Kagan. “It highlights our shared commitment to regional stability and Malaysian sovereignty, providing an invaluable opportunity for collaboration between our navies and key leaders.”

Prior to pulling into Port Klang, Abraham Lincoln hosted Malaysia distinguished visitors including officials and media who toured the ship, observed flight operations, and engaged with U.S. Navy Sailors. While in port, the Abraham Lincoln will also host Malaysian leaders for exclusive tours, further strengthening bilateral ties.

“Our visit to Kuala Lumpur is important to the U.S. Navy. It is the first time an aircraft carrier has visited in 12 years,” said Rear Adm. Adan Cruz, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3. “I deeply value the opportunity to strengthen the U.S. and Malaysian partnership while providing an opportunity for our Sailors and Marines to experience the amazing city of Kuala Lumpur.”

More than 4,200 Sailors and Marines stationed aboard Abraham Lincoln, will enjoy the culture and history of the country. During their time in Malaysia, Abraham Lincoln crewmembers will have the opportunity to tour the local area, through tours and conduct community relations (COMREL) projects where Sailors will volunteer at local soup kitchens, senior citizen’s and children’s homes.

"On behalf of the Abraham Lincoln crew, I would like to extend our sincerest thanks to Port Klang and Kuala Lumpur for welcoming the Abraham Lincoln with such warmth and enthusiasm," said Capt. Pete Riebe, commanding officer, USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). "We look forward to taking time in-port to explore the rich history and culture of Malaysia and engage with local community groups throughout our visit and conversely welcoming key Malaysian Navy and government officials aboard Abraham Lincoln while in Port Klang."

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group consists of USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), embarked staffs of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) Three and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 21, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) Nine, integrated air and missile defense Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), and Destroyer Squadron 21’s USS Spruance (DDG 111) and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112).

USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducted a port call to Singapore, while USS Spruance (DDG 111) and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) ported in Thailand, demonstrating the inherent flexibility of a carrier strike group.

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS O’Kane (DDG 77) and USS Stockdale (DDG 106) remain deployed in the 5th Fleet area of operations supporting global maritime security operations.

CVW-9 is comprised of nine aircraft squadrons representing over 70 aircraft aboard Abraham Lincoln: two helicopter squadrons operating the MH-60R & MH-60S Seahawk; three F/A-18E/F Super Hornet squadrons; one EA-18G Growler squadron; one U.S. Marine Corps F-35C Lightning II squadron; E-2D advance Hawkeye airborne early warning squadron; and C-2 Greyhound for carrier logistics.

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

