iFLYTEK's AI-Powered Smart Notebook, AINOTE Air 2, Now Available at Reduced Black Friday Price

The AINOTE Air 2 combines sleek design and powerful functionality. Its durable yet lightweight metal body houses advanced features, including voice recording capabilities, making it the perfect tool for on-the-go productivity. The AINOTE Air 2 features a spacious 8.2-inch display with an impressive 88.5% screen-to-body ratio, providing an immersive viewing experience. Combined with ultra-low latency, it offers a seamless and productive writing experience. Boost your productivity and enjoy a natural note-taking experience with the AINOTE Air 2, featuring a paper-like display and user-friendly design.

Enhance Productivity with a Paper-like Writing and Reading Experience, Plus AI-Powered Features Now at it's Lowest Price Ever

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- iFLYTEK, a global leader in artificial intelligence and speech technology, is offering a major Black Friday discount on its acclaimed AINOTE Air 2 smart notebook. Customers can now save 20% on this innovative device, bringing the price down to $439 from $549.The AINOTE Air 2 streamlines note-taking and enhances productivity for professionals and students. It stands out with its ability to accurately transcribe speech in multiple languages, making it an invaluable tool for international business, multilingual teams, and students. The device leverages cutting-edge AI technology to provide highly accurate transcription and speaker identification, ensuring that every word is captured with precision.Key Features of the AINOTE Air 2:- Capture Every Word: Transcribe speech in real-time with high accuracy. The AINOTE Air 2 supports multiple languages, ensuring that spoken content is captured with precision.- Identify Key Speakers: Distinguish between different speakers in meetings and lectures. The AINOTE Air 2's speaker identification feature allows users to attribute comments and follow conversations more easily.- Highlight Important Information: Mark key sections of audio recordings and notes with tags and highlights. This feature enables users to quickly locate and review important information.- Personalized Playback: Adjust the playback speed of audio recordings. This feature provides flexibility for users who prefer to listen at different speeds for comprehension or review.- Organized Notes: Categorize and manage notes with the provided tools. The AINOTE Air 2 offers features to help users organize and maintain their notes.The Black Friday promotion runs through December 2, 2024, on iFLYTEK's official website and on Amazon.com

