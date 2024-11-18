New E-Paper Tablet Offers Real-Time Voice-to-Text Transcription in 14 Languages

Enhance your productivity and note-taking experience with the AINOTE Air 2, featuring a paper-like display and intuitive design.

New AI-powered tablet features real-time voice-to-text transcription, multi-language translation, and a paper-like writing experience for efficient note-taking.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- iFLYTEK, a provider of artificial intelligence and speech technology solutions, announces the launch of the AINOTE Air 2. This advanced e-ink tablet is designed to simplify note-taking and enhance productivity for professionals, students, and anyone who needs to capture information efficiently.The AINOTE Air 2 combines the intuitive feel of pen and paper with the power of advanced AI technology. Its lightweight design and long-lasting battery make it ideal for use in various settings, from meetings and lectures to business trips and creative brainstorming sessions.Real-Time Voice-to-Text Transcription: The AINOTE Air 2 features real-time voice-to-text transcription with high accuracy. When a recording session starts, the AINOTE intelligently splits the screen into three sections:- Audio Area: Displays the waveform of the recorded audio, providing a visual representation of the ongoing conversation.- Speech-to-Text Area: Shows the transcribed text in real-time, allowing users to follow along with the conversation and identify key points as they are spoken.- Handwriting Area: Provides space for users to take handwritten notes simultaneously, complementing the transcribed text with diagrams, sketches, or personal annotations.The device captures spoken words and, with voice recognition enabled, identifies individual speakers, ensuring clear attribution of comments in meeting minutes or multi-party discussions. This feature is particularly useful in scenarios with multiple participants, as it helps to differentiate and organize the contributions of each speaker.The AINOTE Air 2 supports 14 languages, including English, Chinese, Japanese, French, and German, making it suitable for international meetings and conferences. Users can easily switch between languages within the voice-to-text interface, facilitating seamless multilingual transcription.Furthermore, users can tag specific parts of a conversation during recording, marking critical points for later reference. This feature allows for efficient review of meeting notes or lectures, enabling users to quickly jump back to important sections without having to sift through the entire recording.Multi-Language Translation: Beyond transcription, the AINOTE Air 2 offers translation capabilities, supporting 7 languages. This feature allows users to convert spoken or written content into different languages in real-time, facilitating communication and understanding in multilingual environments.Users can also edit the transcribed text directly on the device, correcting any minor errors or adding additional notes for clarity and context.The AINOTE Air 2 is designed with user experience in mind, incorporating several features that enhance usability and comfort, Additional features include:- Responsive Stylus: The included Wacom passive electromagnetic pen provides a natural and fluid writing experience, mimicking the feel of pen on paper.- Long-Lasting Battery: The 2600mAh battery ensures extended usage time, allowing for a full day of note-taking, reading, and other tasks.- USB Type-C Charging: The device utilizes a USB Type-C port for convenient and fast charging.- Adjustable Reading Light: The 24-level adjustable dual-tone reading light offers comfortable reading in various lighting conditions, with options for cool and warm tones to minimize eye strain.- Clear Audio: The device is equipped with four microphones and a speaker, delivering clear audio quality for both recording and playback.AINOTE Air 2 Specifications:Dimensions: 7.6 x 5.4 x 0.2-0.25 inchesWeight: 0.51 lbsDisplay: 8.2-inch HD E-inkResolution: 1440x1920, 293PPIOperating System: Custom Android 11-based systemProcessor: Quad-core 1.8GHzStorage: 4GB RAM + 32GB ROMConnectivity: WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0Additional Features: 5MP cameraThe AINOTE Air 2 is available for sale at the following retailers:

AINOTE Air 2

