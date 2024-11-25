E2M Fitness Black Friday & Cyber Monday Specials

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHO:E2M Fitness, a leader in online fitness, is proud to support 215,000 members in transforming their lives through virtual workouts for people of all fitness levels, mindset coaching, and community support.WHAT:E2M Fitness announces Black Friday and Cyber Monday specials to encourage year-end fitness goals and healthy habits through the holidays:• $50 OFF Premium Yearly Memberships (Black Friday Special):Offering exclusive savings on the E2M Premium package, including enhanced workouts and access to E2M’s innovative web-based app that facilitates navigation among workout videos, meal plans, and motivational content.• Cyber Monday Special:A limited-time offer allows participants to sign up for $20 and receive a second month free. This package provides access to E2M’s proven methods, including the E2M 4-Week Wellness Kickstart Program.o A structured, step-by-step approach featuring customized workouts, meal plans, and the support of a thriving community.o Focus on gradual changes in nutrition and fitness, featuring weekly themes such as Orientation, Discipline, Salad, and Veggie Weeks.o Designed for those seeking guidance, motivation, and a strong foundation for long-term wellness.WHEN:• Black Friday Premium Membership Savings: November 25 – December 2, 2024• Cyber Monday Special: Starts December 2, 2024WHERE:Sign up online at E2MFitness.com WHY:E2M Fitness represents more than a fitness program—it embodies a proven lifestyle approach. With over 215,000 members achieving remarkable transformations, this initiative offers an opportunity to prioritize health and embrace a strong start to 2025. Whether through a premium plan or a month-to-month option, E2M provides the tools and support necessary for success.###About Eager2Motivate Fitness:E2M Fitness is a virtual fitness enterprise with its comprehensive workout and nutrition plans. Their core mission is to cultivate sustainable, healthy lifestyles through meticulously crafted regimens adaptable for individuals at all fitness levels, whether at home or in the gym. E2M Fitness offers meal plans entirely free of supplements, empowering participants to craft nourishing meals, complemented by weekly live cooking classes for added guidance and inspiration. With a dedication to holistic well-being, E2M Fitness guides individuals towards their fitness goals, where motivation converges with tangible results. Founded in 2016, E2M has more than 215,000 members. E2M is a Veteran-owned Small Business.About Eager2Run (E2R):Eager2Run (E2R) is a dynamic extension of Eager2Motivate (E2M) Fitness, focusing on integrating virtual fitness with real-world running events. These gatherings allow E2M's online community to connect in person, enhancing their training with competitive and social elements while supporting local causes. Each E2R event promotes fitness, community engagement, and charitable contributions, demonstrating E2M's commitment to holistic health and active community involvement. For more information on upcoming races, visit Eager2Run's official website.About Words Warriors LLC:Words Warriors is an SBA-certified, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) public relations firm specializing in strategic media engagements and marketing services for health and wellness brands, including E2M Fitness. Our expertise in public relations amplifies the reach of E2M’s fitness programs by focusing on targeted media campaigns, community engagement, and event promotion. We are committed to sharing E2M’s mission of promoting holistic well-being and helping to build healthier, stronger communities. Learn more about our services at www.wordswarriors.com.

