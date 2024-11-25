2025 Specialty Crop Block Funding Available for Vermont Organizations

$180,000 Specialty Crop Block Grant funding to strengthen the competitiveness of state specialty crops

November 25, 2024 | Montpelier, VT - The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets (VAAFM) announces the opening of the FY2025 funding cycle for the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, which aims to strengthen Vermont’s specialty crop industries and producer associations. Specialty crops are defined as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, horticulture crops (including honey, hops, maple syrup and mushrooms), and nursery crops (including Christmas trees and floriculture). Approximately $180,000 is available in grant funds for FY25. Grants requests must range from $15,000 to $45,000. Interested applicants should apply by January 8, 2025 at 11:59 PM.

Grant funds will enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops by:

Leveraging efforts to market and promote specialty crops,

Assisting producers with research and development,

Expanding availability and access to specialty crops, or

Addressing local, regional, and national challenges for producers. Any entity may apply, but projects must benefit more than one specialty crop business, individual, or organization.

To apply, download the Request for Applications at agriculture.vermont.gov/grants/specialtycrop and follow the pre-application process at agriculturegrants.vermont.gov. Applicants must submit a pre-application by January 8, 2025 at 11:59 PM.

VAAFM will conduct an information session webinar for all prospective applicants on December 4, 2024 at 2:00 PM–3:00 PM. Register for the information session webinar at bit.ly/2025SCBGPWebinar.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) awards Specialty Crop Block Grants to the 50 States, the District of Columbia, and U.S. Territories. In Vermont, VAAFM administers these funds to enhance the competitiveness of Vermont specialty crops. Funds are awarded through a competitive review process guided by industry, nonprofit and government stakeholders.