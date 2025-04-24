Major $800,000 Grant Program to Support Northeast Dairy Workforce

The Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center (NE-DBIC) announces the new Catalyzing Regional Dairy Workforce Grant program. This $800,000 grant program will expand dairy workforce development programming in the Northeast.

This funding will enhance and expand existing dairy workforce programs, benefiting both current and prospective employees of dairy farms and processors. Eligible programs include federally and state-registered apprenticeships, pre-apprenticeships, internships, and other training initiatives.

Key areas of focus include expanding current programs to reach more participants and underserved communities, adding new programs to increase impact, and providing financial support to participants to encourage greater involvement.

“The Northeast dairy sector is at a pivotal moment, where workforce development is crucial for maintaining competitiveness and fostering growth,” said Laura Ginsburg, Dairy Strategy & Innovation Manager at the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets. “By supporting the expansion of training and apprenticeship programs, we are investing in the future of our regional dairy industry and the communities it supports. This initiative is a vital step in bridging the gap between current workforce capabilities and future industry needs, ensuring the Northeast remains a leader in dairy production.”

Building on previous funding, including direct grants to Cornell University’s Agricultural Supervisory Leadership training and the Anne Saxelby Legacy Fund apprenticeships, this competitive grant expands opportunities for workforce program development across the Northeast region.

“Securing a skilled, engaged, and reliable workforce is critical to the success of the Northeast dairy industry, and its biggest challenge,” said Richard Stup of the Cornell Agricultural Workforce Development program. “Grant funding is critical to expanding existing workforce development programs and encouraging new ones. Our program on Agricultural Supervisory Leadership helps farm managers improve their employee leadership skills so that they can get great performance and retain the best employees. Funds from NE-DBIC help to expand this program to all of the Northeastern states.”

Kristina Graeber of the Anne Saxelby Legacy Fund said, “From the beginning, the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center has approached this partnership with thoughtfulness and a genuine desire to understand how to help our program scale. Their support is helping us build the infrastructure to train and place early-career professionals on sustainable dairy farms across the region—allowing our farm partners to focus on what they do best while gaining access to enthusiastic, well-prepared talent. By investing in our ability to recruit, train, and support apprentices, NE-DBIC is strengthening the regional dairy workforce in a lasting and meaningful way.”

Grants are available to applicants in all Northeast states:

Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Applicants from outside of the region may apply if they currently provide services within the Northeast region.

Grants will range from $20,000 to $100,000. No match is required in this program. $800,000 in total funds are available.

Educational institutions, manufacturing extension training centers, federally and state registered apprenticeship and other training programs, non-profits, producer or trade associations, and dairy processors are all invited to apply for funding.

Applications are open from April 24 through June 5, 2025 at 2:00 pm ET

The NE-DBIC’s investment and project strategy promotes innovation and resiliency for regional production of dairy products across an 11-state Northeast region. Hosted by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, the NE-DBIC is funded through the USDA-AMS.

For questions, please contact:

Laura Ginsburg | NE-DBIC Lead and Dairy Strategy & Innovation Manager at the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets.

802-522-2252 | Laura.Ginsburg@vermont.gov