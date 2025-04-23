Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,743 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,016 in the last 365 days.

Over $679K Awarded to Vermont Farms and Forestry Businesses

The Working Lands Enterprise Board (WLEB) announces 18 businesses have been awarded a total of $679,095 to maintain and grow the agricultural and forestry sectors in Vermont. The Working Lands Enterprise Initiative (WLEI) was created by the Vermont Legislature in 2012 to stimulate economic development in the agricultural and forestry sectors. WLEI is a collaborative effort between the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets, the Vermont Department of Forest, Parks and Recreation, and the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development. 

“These investments support the people and businesses behind the local food and wood products we use every day,” said Danielle Fitzko, Commissioner, Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation. “From farms to forests, this work reflects the heart of Vermont’s identity and adds to the strength and resilience of our working landscape.” 

One of WLEB’s key strategies is to strengthen working lands business viability and resiliency by providing access to capital. The Business Enhancement Grant plays a key role in making progress in this area. 

“The State of Vermont is proud to have a program like the Working Lands Enterprise Initiative that makes annual investments resulting in positive impacts for those making their living off the land,” said Agency of Agriculture Food and Markets Secretary Anson Tebbetts. “Investing in our farm and forest businesses helps our rural communities and economies thrive.” 

The following Business Enhancement Grants were made in FY25:

 

Agricola Farm LLC - Panton

$43,472

Butterfly Bakery of Vermont - Montpelier 

$45,000

Carman Brook Farm LLC - Swanton

$50,000

Conscious Homestead, L3C - Winooski 

$15,429

Crossroad Maple - Bakersfield

$49,831

Eastview Enterprises Inc. dba Sylvacurl - East Hardwick

$22,500

Ellison Estate Vineyard LLC - Stowe

$47,195

Free Verse Farm LLC - Chelsea

$13,909

J K Adams Co INC - Dorset

$42,366

Keck Wine Enterprises LLC - Jeffersonville

$50,000

Lower Notch Farm - Bristol

$31,763

Mayo’s Maple Farm - Richford

$35,000

Rowley Brothers Dairy LLC - Milton 

$50,000

Sawyer Made - East Calais

$50,000

Sunrise Organic Farm LLC - White River Junction

$13,158

Trenchers Farmhouse LLC - Lyndonville

$39,437

Vermont Heavy Timber LLC - Huntington

$50,000

Witt Acres Farm - Fairfax

$30,035

Including today’s announced grants, the Working Lands program has invested a total of $1 million dollars this state fiscal year in Vermont farm and forestry businesses.  Please visit https://workinglands.vermont.gov/history-initiative/funded-projects to find out more about each grantees project.  

For more information about the Vermont Working Lands Program, visit: https://workinglands.vermont.gov/.     

For questions, please contact: 

Clare Salerno (she/her) | Program Coordinator, Working Lands Enterprise Initiative

802-917-2637 | Clare.Salerno@vermont.gov 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Over $679K Awarded to Vermont Farms and Forestry Businesses

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more