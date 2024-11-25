Biomed Industries, Inc. Unveils Groundbreaking research on NA-931 as a Potential Treatment for Alcohol Use Disorder

Biomed pipeline NA-931 for weight loss

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biomed Industries, Inc . (Biomed) announced today that its CEO, Dr. Lloyd Tran, presented groundbreaking research on the company’s investigational drug, NA-931, during the keynote address at the 6th World Conference on Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry, held November 25–26 in Paris, France.The conference, themed "Exploring Innovative Ideas and Remedy Solutions for Addictive Disorders," gathers global experts to discuss advancements in addiction medicine and psychiatry.Dr. Tran’s keynote, titled “NA-931: A Novel Quadruple IGF-1, GLP-1, GIP, and Glucagon Receptor Agonist Attenuates Alcohol-Mediated Behavior,” showcased preclinical data on NA-931. Originally developed for metabolic disorders such as obesity, the research highlights its potential for treating Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD).Preclinical studies demonstrate that NA-931 significantly attenuates alcohol-induced locomotor stimulation while reducing alcohol intake and alcohol-seeking behaviors in animal models. These results position NA-931 as a promising therapeutic candidate for AUD.A key advantage of NA-931 is its oral formulation, which offers a more favorable safety profile compared to existing GLP-1-based therapies.“Our research underscores NA-931’s transformative potential as a therapy for Alcohol Use Disorder,” said Dr. Tran. “Our findings reveal that NA-931, a quadruple IGF-1/GLP-1/GIP/Glucagon receptor agonist, mitigates the effects of alcohol, expanding its therapeutics beyond glucose regulation and obesity treatment.”According to the 2023 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), 28.9 million Americans aged 12 and older experienced AUD. Globally, the World Health Organization estimates that AUD affects 400 million people, representing approximately 7% of the population aged 15 and older.The AUD treatment market reflects the significant growth seen in the obesity drug market. In 2017, the global obesity market was valued at $1.3 billion. Following the introduction of GLP-1-based weight loss therapies, the market is projected to surpass $100 billion in the next five years. Similarly, the AUD drug market, valued at $667 million in 2023, presents immense growth potential as innovative treatments like NA-931 advance.About Biomed Industries, Inc.Biomed Industries, Inc. is a pioneering biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to address critical unmet medical needs. Its research portfolio includes treatments for Alzheimer’s disease, Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), diabetes, obesity, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), stroke, rare diseases such as Rett Syndrome and Fragile X, and Alcohol Use Disorder.For more information, please visit Biomed’s website: https://www.biomedind.com/ Media ContactMichael WillisBiomed Industries, Inc.San Jose, CA 95131, USATel: 800-824-5135Email: media@biomedind.com

