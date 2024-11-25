ATLANTA - Meet Asher! Asher is a dedicated “Comfort Dog” and new employee at the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles and the Georgia Office of Victim Services. Asher and handler Mandy Kimner have been training for months and are now ready to assist crime victims, attend community events and respond to emergencies and aid in disaster response and recovery.

The Georgia Parole Board is the first paroling authority in the country to add a comfort dog program.

“Asher will reduce stress for those around him,” says Handler Mandy Kimner. “Asher is a comfort canine and is true to his name, which means happy. He is here to uplift and positively impact our community,” adds Kimner.

Asher is a Labradoodle and was obtained from Tails of Hope, an organization that provides rescue dogs for training to become service, therapy, or comfort dogs.

Asher and Mandy are part of the Georgia Office of Victim Services Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) program which helps crime victims and others facing challenges associated with traumatic events.

Georgia Parole Board Chairman David Herring says the new program will benefit crime victims by helping them deal with the trauma associated with the impact of the crime.

“Asher and Mandy will assist by providing comfort to victims whenever the need arises, as victims meet with Board Members and victim services staff, at victim service events, or wherever they can make a positive impact,” says Herring.

State employees, specifically those who work for the Board, the Department of Corrections, and the Department of Community Supervision, who are dealing with stress will also have access to Asher.

Asher will be available to help all Georgians says Executive Director of Parole Chris Barnett.

“Asher and Mandy will be attending various community events, school engagements, and will take any opportunity where they can provide assistance and comfort to those impacted by violent crime and trauma,” says Barnett.

Joining the Parole Board in support of the new program are Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Tyrone Oliver and Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) Commissioner Michael Nail. All three agencies support and are represented by the Georgia Office of Victim Services (GOVS).

“Employee wellness has been one of the main pillars of our mission within the agency and we are proud to support our partners at the Georgia Office of Victim Services, the Georgia Parole Board, and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision to continue fostering this mission while supporting crime victims and our staff,” said Georgia Department of Corrections Commissioner Tyrone Oliver.

"The DCS Team is proud to join Asher and the launching of this new Canine Comfort Program, which reflects a commitment to innovative approaches that support the well-being of those we serve. These specially trained new friends will provide emotional support, foster positive interactions, and help build stronger connections within our communities," said DCS Commissioner Michael Nail.

The new GOVS Comfort Dog Program originated after Georgia parole and victim services staff met Flossy, a South Carolina Department of Corrections Therapy Dog at the National Association of Victim Assistance in Corrections (NAVAC) Conference in Manchester, New Hampshire in 2022. Handler Karin Ho and Flossy later visited the Georgia Parole Board helping set a path forward for the implementation of GOVS program.

More about Tails of Hope: https://tailsofhope.com/

More about CISM: https://icisf.org/

Visit www.pap.georgia.gov or contact [email protected] for more information.