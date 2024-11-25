Coalition of AGs: The U.S. Military Must Cease its Unlawful Use of Racial Quotas

November 25, 2024

Today Attorney General Sean D. Reyes joined a coalition of 19 state attorneys general in urging U.S. military leaders to stop using unlawful and immoral racial quotas for recruitment and admission to military academies.

In a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, the coalition writes that racial discrimination has no place in military institutions. Racial quotas undermine military readiness and effectiveness, according to the coalition.

“A United States military that reflects America… must live up to American values by treating each individual equally, not as a representative of a racial or ethnic group,” it reads. “And a United States military that is effective at protecting Americans and American interests cannot be distracted and divided by endless racial balancing and quotas.”

The coalition, led by Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, also sent a copy of the letter to President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth.

“Racism has no place in the U.S. government, especially not in the United States military. The Supreme Court has made clear what the Constitution requires. While the Biden administration diverted resources from military readiness and national security in order to make headlines, we are hopeful the Trump administration will make the U.S. military great again by judging its recruits on their merits and on the content of their character rather than the color of their skin,” Kobach said.

In addition to Utah Attorney General Reyes and Kansas Attorney General Kobach, attorneys general from 17 other states including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Texas joined the letter.

Read the full letter here.