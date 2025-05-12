Attorney General Derek Brown Releases Public Schedule 5/05/25-5/09/25 

May 12, 2025 The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned. Monday, May 5 10:00 am: Federal Agency Briefing Location: Online 11:00 am: Agency meeting Location: Office of the Attorney General 12:00 pm: Salt Lake Federalist Society’s Solicitor General Panel Location: Salt Lake City Tuesday, May 6 10:00 am: Orrin G. Hatch Foundation webinar Location: Online 11:00 am: Criminal Department meeting Location: Salt Lake County Wednesday, May 7 10:00 am: Senior staff meeting Location: Office of the Attorney General 11:00 am: Solutions Utah Conference Location: Downtown Marriott at City Creek 2:00 pm: Agency meeting Location: Office of the Attorney General Thursday, May 8 7:15 am: Park City Rotary Club Breakfast Location: Park City 10:00 am: Meeting with Summit County Council Location: Summit County 11:30 am: Meeting with Summit County Attorney Location: Summit County Afternoon: Crossroads of the World International Trade Summit Location: Grand America Hotel Friday, May 9 3:00 pm: Staff meeting Location: Office of the Attorney General

