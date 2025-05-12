Submit Release
Attorney General Derek Brown Releases Public Schedule 5/05/25-5/09/25 

The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned. 

Monday, May 5

10:00 am: Federal Agency Briefing 

Location: Online 

11:00 am: Agency meeting 

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

12:00 pm: Salt Lake Federalist Society’s Solicitor General Panel 

Location: Salt Lake City 

Tuesday, May 6

10:00 am: Orrin G. Hatch Foundation webinar  

Location: Online 

11:00 am: Criminal Department meeting 

Location: Salt Lake County 

Wednesday, May 7

10:00 am: Senior staff meeting 

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

11:00 am: Solutions Utah Conference 

Location: Downtown Marriott at City Creek 

2:00 pm: Agency meeting 

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

Thursday, May 8

7:15 am: Park City Rotary Club Breakfast 

Location: Park City 

10:00 am: Meeting with Summit County Council 

Location: Summit County 

11:30 am: Meeting with Summit County Attorney 

Location: Summit County 

Afternoon: Crossroads of the World International Trade Summit 

Location: Grand America Hotel 

Friday, May 9

3:00 pm: Staff meeting 

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

