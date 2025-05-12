Attorney General Derek Brown Releases Public Schedule 5/05/25-5/09/25
The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned.
Monday, May 5
10:00 am: Federal Agency Briefing
Location: Online
11:00 am: Agency meeting
Location: Office of the Attorney General
12:00 pm: Salt Lake Federalist Society’s Solicitor General Panel
Location: Salt Lake City
Tuesday, May 6
10:00 am: Orrin G. Hatch Foundation webinar
Location: Online
11:00 am: Criminal Department meeting
Location: Salt Lake County
Wednesday, May 7
10:00 am: Senior staff meeting
Location: Office of the Attorney General
11:00 am: Solutions Utah Conference
Location: Downtown Marriott at City Creek
2:00 pm: Agency meeting
Location: Office of the Attorney General
Thursday, May 8
7:15 am: Park City Rotary Club Breakfast
Location: Park City
10:00 am: Meeting with Summit County Council
Location: Summit County
11:30 am: Meeting with Summit County Attorney
Location: Summit County
Afternoon: Crossroads of the World International Trade Summit
Location: Grand America Hotel
Friday, May 9
3:00 pm: Staff meeting
Location: Office of the Attorney General
