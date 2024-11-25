New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Kicks Off th...

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball today led the Department’s 9th annual tree-cutting tradition at Country Pine Farm, an NYS Grown & Certified Christmas tree farm in Holland, New York. The 8-foot Fraser Fir will be proudly displayed at the Western New York Welcome Center in December, greeting New Yorkers and visitors alike during the busiest travel season of the year. The annual tree cutting event highlights New York’s Christmas tree industry, which has a $14 million economic impact for the State, and encourages buyers to shop local at farms and agricultural businesses as they find the perfect trees, gifts, and treats this holiday season.

Commissioner Ball said, “New York’s agricultural industry plays such an important role in our holiday traditions in ways that many New Yorkers may be surprised to discover. Today, I’m proud to shine a spotlight on agriculture’s contributions to this festive season – from growing beautiful, local Christmas trees to display, to producing the delicious foods for our family feasts, to creating specialty items that we give as gifts, New York’s farmers provide some of the most celebratory items of the season, setting the stage for so many happy holiday memories. I encourage everyone to shop local this holiday season for their trees, décor, food, gifts, and more.”

Commissioner Ball led the tree cutting ceremony, accompanied by representatives from Erie County, the Town of Holland, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County, the Western New York Welcome Center, and the Western New York Christmas Tree Farmers Association, alongside Country Pine Farm owners Ann and Ray Zywiczynski and their family. During the event, the group also celebrated Country Pine Farm’s membership in the New York State Grown & Certified program. The farm is one of 50 New York State Grown & Certified tree farms, all of which adhere to environmental sustainability standards in growing their trees.

Country Pine Farm is situated in the picturesque foothills of southeast Erie County in the Town of Holland. Country Pine Farm was originally a dairy farm owned by the parents of the current owner. Over the past 36 years, the Zywiczynski family lovingly transitioned the farm into a Christmas tree/nursery farm. Fields that were primarily used for planting grain and providing pastureland are now filled with various species of trees including Norway Spruce, Fraser Fir, Concolor Fir, and Canaan Fir. Each spring, seedlings are planted in the farm’s rich topsoil, which helps with better and faster growth. Each time a Christmas tree is harvested, two seedlings are put in its place, thus making Country Pine’s Christmas trees a renewable, sustainable crop. The trees are fertilized and then hand sheared to maintain their natural beauty. Growing a quality Christmas tree is the farm’s main priority.

Country Pine Farm is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm starting the day after Thanksgiving until Saturday, December 21. Visitors may select and cut their own trees or select a fresh-cut tree from a large assortment. The farm also offers fresh hand-made wreaths, kissing balls, and garlands, as well as a gift shop where visitors can purchase items crafted by local artisans, tree stands, ornaments, snacks, and more. To learn more, visit countrypinefarm.com/index.php.

The tree chosen will be proudly decorated and displayed at the Western New York Welcome Center and will feature a NYS Grown & Certified topper to be revealed on December 6.

In addition, all the state’s regional Welcome Centers and associated Taste NY Markets will display a New York State-grown Christmas tree and wreath this season, helping to promote New York’s Christmas tree industry to visitors. The Taste NY locations statewide also feature a variety of gift items and gift sets perfect for the holidays. The markets are stocked with local products made and produced by New York farms and food and beverage producers unique to the region the Welcome Center is located in. From local, gourmet food items and locally produced craft beverages to novelty items and even bath and beauty products, gifts at stores range in size and price and can be customized. Customers may reach out to their closest local Taste NY location for specific offerings and details. Visit TasteNY.Gov to find your local Welcome Center and Taste NY Market.

About the Christmas Tree Industry in New York

According to the Christmas Tree Farmers Association of New York, New York State ranks fourth in the nation in number of tree farms, with 875 tree farms sprawling across almost 19,000 acres. By selecting a tree from any of New York’s local tree farms, New Yorkers and their families support this important agricultural sector, which has an economic impact of nearly $14 million dollars annually.

To find the New York-grown Christmas tree vendor closest to you, visit the NYS Grown & Certified website and the Christmas Tree Farmers Association of New York website. Farms interested in becoming NYS Grown & Certified can visit certified.ny.gov/get-certified to learn more.

About the Western New York Welcome Center

As travels bring visitors through Western New York for Thanksgiving this week, and throughout the festive season, the Western New York Welcome Center in Grand Island provides an opportunity to fuel up on refreshments and learn about the area. Inspired by Frank Lloyd-Wright, the Western New York Welcome Center represents the gateway to world-class destinations and historic sites in the Western New York region. The Welcome Center is operated by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County.

Open 24 hours a day, the Welcome Center features a community room, an I LOVE NY "selfie wall," an historic artifacts display, a floor map of regional attractions, vending machines, and café style seating with tables that provide an enhanced visitor experience. The Taste NY Market in the Welcome Center features a broad selection of fresh made breakfast and lunch items, including soups, salads, sandwiches, and desserts using ingredients sourced from Western New York growers and producers. It also offers grab-and-go snacks, craft beverages, and specialty local items for sale.

During the holiday season, the Western New York Welcome Center will be featuring locally made gift baskets are filled with products crafted right here in New York State—helping to support local farmers, artisans, and small businesses in the community. Additionally, the Welcome Center’s annual ‘Hands On Holiday’ event will be held on December 14. 2024 from 11:00 am and 2:00 pm. Families are invited to come craft the day away with Master Gardener volunteers from CCE Erie, including wreath and bough making activities, crafts, samples, and more, as they complete their holiday shopping.

For those who are unable to travel, or live out of state, an online marketplace, ShopTasteNY.com offers opportunities to shop for New York agricultural products and gifts from the comfort of home. Newly redesigned to ensure better customer experience, ShopTasteNY.com has holiday gift sets available for purchase, as well as its regular selection of products that highlight the quality and diversity of the state. Orders can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. and Canada. To better ensure gift orders arrive by December 24, it is recommended to have orders placed by December 15. ShopTasteNY.com is operated by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Sullivan County.

Ray Zywiczynski, Owner of Country Pine Farm, said, “It is an honor for our family to welcome Commissioner Ball and other local leaders to our farm for the 2024 traditional cutting of a NYS tree. Our goal has always been to grow and provide quality trees for our WNY customers. We are pleased that these customers appreciate a real tree from a local farm and will continue to supply NYS grown trees.”

Kevin Ploetz, President of the Western New York Christmas Tree Farmers Association, said, “Christmas tree farming is a family business, and the best time of our year is when we see other families visit our farms to pick a tree as part of their own tradition. I encourage everyone to support our industry and shop local for a Christmas tree this year.”

Diane Held, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County Executive Director, said, “The fragrance and look of a real Christmas tree, and the fun of finding just the right one in the field, are special memories of my past tree cutting adventures. Visiting a local Christmas tree farm is a great way to have fun with family and friends, support your local farmer, and spend time outdoors. Come see the Fraser Fir from Country Pine Farm at the WNY Welcome Center and do your local holiday shopping at the Taste NY Market!”

Molly Vigrass, Taste NY Market Manager at the Western New York Welcome Center, said, “A locally grown Christmas tree at the WNY Welcome Center is much more than just a decoration—it’s a symbol of local support, sustainability, and community pride, and an educational opportunity. It enhances the holiday atmosphere and helps create a positive, lasting impression for everyone who visits! We are so excited and proud to be able to showcase an impressive NYS Grown & Certified Fraser fir from Country Pine Farms this year!”

About NYS Grown & Certified

The NYS Grown & Certified program was launched to help meet the growing consumer demand for local foods grown or produced to a higher standard. The program certifies New York State producers who adhere to high food safety and environmental stewardship standards. It is supported by a marketing campaign including on-product labels, promotional materials, and sales materials. More than 3,000 producers have participated in New York State Grown & Certified, representing more than 750,000 acres of farmland. For more information on NYS Grown & Certified, visit its website, and/or follow the program on Facebook and Instagram.

About Taste NY

The Taste NY initiative has seen steady growth and recognition since it was created in 2013. Taste NY highlights the quality, diversity, and economic impact of food and beverages grown, produced, or processed in New York State. Taste NY aims to create new opportunities for producers through events, retail locations, and partnerships, such as at The Great New York State Fair and the Barclays Tournament at Bethpage State Park. Over the last 10 years, Taste NY has supported nearly 2,000 food and beverage producers participating in the program through retail outlets, events, and sponsorships. Taste NY's food and beverage businesses also support the state's farmers by using New York grown and produced ingredients in their products. For a complete list of Taste NY locations, hours of operation and contact information, visit the Taste NY website. Connect with Taste NY on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.