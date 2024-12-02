World AIDS Day: NMAC launches HIV prevention advocacy brief and hosts annual Capitol Hill event to honor HIV/AIDS Caucus

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aligned with World AIDS Day commemorated annually on December 1, NMAC (formerly the National Minority AIDS Council) has today launched its “Advocacy Brief: Advancing PrEP Access and Uptake Among Gay and Bisexual Men of Color ” that offers 12 themes, 4 key findings, and a 5-part advocacy strategy for increased HIV prevention access, and tomorrow will host its 5th annual “ Capitol Hill Champions Reception ” to honor the Congressional HIV/AIDS Caucus. The Advocacy Brief and the Hill Champions Reception are demonstrative of NMAC’s larger, ongoing efforts to center health equity for and by people of color/LGBTQ communities most-affected by HIV while simultaneously representing their voices among policymakers that are advancing legislative efforts to end the HIV epidemic in the United States."HIV remains an epidemic among people of color and LGBTQ communities in the United States and yet has been rendered an invisible public health issue, making NMAC’s efforts especially vital. Releasing for World AIDS Day, the Advocacy Brief: Advancing PrEP Access and Uptake Among Gay and Bisexual Men of Color synthesizes community-rooted strategies to increase access for Black and Latino gay men to PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) as a proven biomedical prevention tool, and our flagship Hill Champions Reception is a hallmark of valuable policymaker relationships cultivated over time to bridge the distance between the HIV community and lawmakers," stated Harold Phillips, Deputy Director of Programs, NMAC.About NMAC: Formerly known as the National Minority AIDS Council, NMAC is a 37-year old national organization that “leads with race” as the only sustainable way to end the HIV epidemic in the United States. We offer programs for leadership development and workforce capacity building, policy and advocacy efforts, and a range of national events to support people of color impacted by HIV. We host the Biomedical HIV Prevention Summit - the nation’s largest gathering focused on PrEP for HIV prevention and the U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS - the nation’s largest gathering for community building and advocacy mobilization.Press Contacts:Pavni Guharoy, Acting Director of Communications, NMACpguharoy@nmac.org or 240 372 8394Karen Addis, Media Consultant, NMACkaren@addispr.com or 301 787 2394

