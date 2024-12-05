Flamingo Marketing Book Named a 2024 Book of the Year by Independent Author Network

The Flamingo Advantage by Katie Hornor receives Finalist Award in Independent Author Network 2024 Book of the Year Awards

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Flamingo Advantage: How to Leverage Unique, Stay Relevant and Change the World book by Katie Hornor has been named a 2024 Book of the Year Finalist in the Religion/Christian Non-Fiction category by the Independent Author Network (IAN) giving the globally acclaimed business strategist, Bible teacher, and prolific author another accolade to add to her extraordinary career.

This recognition is the fourth major award for The Flamingo Advantage, which has already become a beacon of inspiration for faith-driven entrepreneurs. As Hornor's 76th published title and the 9th of her 12 Amazon best-sellers, the book encapsulates her mission to empower Christian business owners to create work with aligns with their God-given purpose so they can have more joy, sales and impact.

“I am deeply honored by this recognition from IAN,” Hornor shared. “The Flamingo Advantage represents my heart for equipping people of faith to embrace their uniqueness and use it in the secular marketplace as a God-given asset to impact the world. This award will help expand this message further.”

About The Flamingo Advantage

The Flamingo Advantage challenges Christian entrepreneurs to stand out in a crowded marketplace by fully embracing their uniqueness. Using her signature flamingo metaphor, Hornor skillfully integrates Biblical principles with practical strategies, helping readers achieve alignment between their personal faith and professional pursuits.

The book has already received wide acclaim, holding three other prestigious awards, and receiving praise from business moguls, like this one from Forbes Riley: “Finally, a faith based book that changes my perspective on marketing.” Hornor’s engaging writing style and actionable insights have made it a must-read for those seeking to make a lasting impact while staying true to their values.

About Katie Hornor

Katie Hornor (often misspelled Horner) is an internationally recognized keynote speaker, TEDx speaker, Bible teacher, and business strategist. To date she has authored more than 80 books, including 12 Amazon best-sellers, and is known for her unique flamingo metaphors that teach Bible-based business principles. A true trailblazer, Hornor helps Christian entrepreneurs align purpose with profit while creating sustainable success. Her work has been featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, and TEDx.

About the IAN Book of the Year Awards

The Independent Author Network Book of the Year Awards recognizes excellence in independent publishing, celebrating authors who demonstrate mastery in storytelling, originality, and impact. For the full list of 2024 winners and finalists, visit https://www.independentauthornetwork.com/2024-winners-and-finalists.html.

