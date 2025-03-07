Acclaimed Watercolor Artist Mark Parmelee Unveils "Fredericksburg and Beyond" at Brush Strokes Gallery

Mark Parmelee painting Brush Strokes Gallery Fredericksburg VA

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brush Strokes Gallery is thrilled to present Fredericksburg and Beyond, a captivating solo exhibition showcasing the masterful watercolor paintings of acclaimed local artist Mark Parmelee. This special collection will be on display from June 5 to June 30, 2025, at Brush Strokes Gallery, located at 824 Caroline Street in the heart of historic downtown Fredericksburg, Virginia.

An Opening Reception will take place on June 6, 2025, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., offering art lovers the exclusive opportunity to meet the artist, explore his creative inspirations, and experience his breathtaking landscapes firsthand.

About the Artist: Mark Parmelee is a full-time watercolor fine artist recognized for his ability to evoke emotion through his luminous landscapes. His award-winning works, celebrated both locally and internationally, capture the delicate interplay of light, color, and atmosphere, creating scenes that transport viewers to a place of peace and reflection.

About the Exhibition: Fredericksburg and Beyond invites viewers on a visual journey through historic cityscapes, tranquil countryside vistas, and the timeless charm of Virginia’s landscapes. With a signature style that one critic has described as “soothing to the soul in an otherwise hectic world,” Mark’s work resonates deeply with collectors and art enthusiasts alike.

For those eager to experience Mark’s artistry before the official exhibit, select pieces will be on display at Brush Strokes Gallery throughout March and April and at Fredricksburg’s Art in the Park on first and third Saturdays, May through October.

About Brush Strokes Gallery: Celebrating over 20 years as a cornerstone of the Fredericksburg art scene, Brush Strokes Gallery showcases an impressive collection of original artwork, including fine art paintings, jewelry, ceramics, photography, and sculpture.

Event Details:

Location: Brush Strokes Gallery, 824 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, VA, www.BrushStrokesFredericksburg.com, ph: 540-371-9470

Exhibition Dates: June 5 – June 30, 2025

Opening Reception: June 6, 2025 | 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Admission: Free and open to the public

For Media Inquiries contact Brenda Parmelee.

