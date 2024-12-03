NMAC Establishes the Barbara Lee Courage in HIV Advocacy Award on World AIDS Day

Rep. Barbara Lee

New Award Honors Congresswoman Barbara Lee for Her Decades of Leadership in the Fight Against HIV/AIDS

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NMAC (formerly the National Minority AIDS Council) is proud to announce the establishment of the Barbara Lee Courage in HIV Advocacy Award, in honor of Congresswoman Barbara Lee’s long-standing leadership as Chairwoman of the Congressional HIV/AIDS Caucus.As Congresswoman Lee prepares to retire from Congress after a remarkable 36-year career in public service, this award celebrates her unwavering dedication to HIV/AIDS advocacy and her tireless efforts to ensure equity and justice for marginalized communities that remain most affected by the epidemic. The award was established on December 1, World AIDS Day, and was unveiled at NMAC’s 5th Hill Champions Reception held on Capitol Hill today to honor the HIV/AIDS Caucus.The Barbara Lee Courage in HIV Advocacy Award will be conferred annually upon members of Congress who exemplify Congresswoman Lee’s fearless commitment to HIV/AIDS policy and advocacy. This award joins NMAC’s existing John Lewis Good Trouble Award and the Elijah Cummings Award for Minority Health Equity, previously presented to distinguished members of Congress for their efforts to advance health equity and social justice. The award will be continued with future honorees selected based on their outstanding advocacy and legislative achievements in advancing HIV/AIDS policy, promoting health equity for underserved populations, and ending the HIV epidemic in the United States by 2030.Paul Kawata, Executive Director of NMAC, expressed his admiration for Congresswoman Lee and the profound impact of her work: "For decades, Congresswoman Barbara Lee has been a fearless advocate for people living with HIV and for the communities most impacted by this health issue. Her leadership on the Congressional HIV/AIDS Caucus has brought necessary attention and resources to the fight against HIV, both in the United States and around the world. The Barbara Lee Courage in HIV Advocacy Award will continue her legacy of compassion, courage, and commitment to ending this epidemic and addressing health disparities. It is an honor to create this award in her name."Congresswoman Barbara Lee shared, "I am truly honored to receive this award and this recognition. This award is not just a testament of my work, but it is a testament to the collective efforts of many. Together, we’ve been able to save over 25 million lives,” said Congresswoman Barbara Lee. “But we haven’t quite beat this pandemic yet. May this award inspire the next generation of advocates, activists, and lawmakers as we continue to fight every day for progress. I know we can reach our goal of achieving the HIV epidemic by 2030. Together, we must keep up the fight until we end HIV for everyone, everywhere.”About Barbara Lee: Congresswoman Barbara Lee has been representing California’s 12th District (formerly 13th) since 1998. She is the highest ranking African-American woman appointed to Democratic Leadership, serving as Co-Chair of the Policy and Steering Committee. She also serves on the Budget Committee and the powerful Appropriations Committee, which oversees all federal government spending. As the longtime Chairwoman of the Congressional HIV/AIDS Caucus, she has been a pivotal force in expanding global and domestic HIV/AIDS funding, protecting human rights, and advocating for comprehensive HIV prevention, care, and treatment programs. Her leadership has left an indelible mark on the national and global fight against HIV/AIDS.About NMAC: Formerly known as the National Minority AIDS Council, NMAC is a 37-year old national organization that “leads with race” as the only sustainable way to end the HIV epidemic in the United States. We offer programs for leadership development and workforce capacity building, policy and advocacy efforts, and a range of national events to support people of color impacted by HIV. We host the Biomedical HIV Prevention Summit - the nation’s largest gathering focused on PrEP for HIV prevention and the U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS - the nation’s largest gathering for community building and advocacy mobilization.Press Contacts: NMACPavni Guharoy, Acting Director of Communications, NMACpguharoy@nmac.org or 240 372 8394Karen Addis, Media Consultant, NMACkaren@addispr.com or 301 787 2394

