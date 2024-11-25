Carolina Structural Systems to Establish New Manufacturing Facility in Greensville County

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Carolina Structural Systems, a manufacturer of custom wood trusses and other structural wood products, will invest $5.5 million to establish a new manufacturing facility in Greensville County. The company will construct a 40,000-square-foot facility in the Greensville County Industrial Park, creating 58 new jobs and purchasing $395,000 in Virginia-grown forestry products. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and South Carolina for the project.

“Carolina Structural Systems' decision to establish its new manufacturing facility in Greensville County underscores Virginia's strategic location and excellent transportation network,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Virginia's pro-business climate and skilled workforce continue to attract out-of-state companies seeking to expand, and this investment is a testament to that.”

“The addition of Carolina Structural Systems to Emporia highlights the Commonwealth's ability to attract innovative manufacturers to rural Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “This project will not only create valuable job opportunities but also contribute to the growth of Virginia's forest products sector. We look forward to supporting them as they establish operations and become an integral part of Greensville County's business community.”

“I am pleased that we could use the Governor’s Agricultural and Forestry Industries Development Fund to support Carolina Structural Systems’ investment in Greensville County,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “In addition to benefiting Virginia’s third largest industry with a new local market, this project helps to boost the local economy and incentivize Virginia landowners to keep their land in forest.”

“Carolina Structural Systems is proud to partner with the Commonwealth of Virginia and Greensville County,” said Carolina Structural Systems General Manager Dave Green. “This location is strategically located between the growth in the area north of Raleigh, while giving us access to the Richmond Market. Once we decided that our Company’s growth was going to be in this region, the folks involved with this project made Virginia an easy choice. All of us at Carolina Structural Systems are excited to get underway!”

“Greensville County is in the center of the east coast wood basket making our industrial park a natural home for Carolina Structural Systems,” said Greensville County Board of Supervisors Chairman James Brown. “We look forward to partnering with them for a successful venture in our community.”

“VGA welcomes Carolina Structural Systems to the vibrant VGA region – the wood basket of Virginia,” said Virginia’s Growth Alliance Executive Director David Denny. “The company's dedication to innovation and excellence strengthens our shared vision for growth and opportunity. We’re excited to see the impact their expertise will bring to our community. We look forward to building a brighter future together!”

“This investment by Carolina Structural Systems to construct a 40,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Greensville County and 58 new jobs is a welcome addition to the economic growth in the region,” said Senator Emily M. Jordan. “I am proud of the work of local leadership, Governor Youngkin, and Virginia Economic Development Partnership as we continue to work on attracting new business to the region and talk about what Greensville County has to offer.”

“The Carolina Structural Systems expansion into Greensville County is a welcomed relief to an area in need of jobs,” said Delegate Otto Wachsmann. “This opportunity builds upon the wood product manufacturing industries that our area has been known for and will strengthen the market right here in the wood basket of Virginia. I applaud the work of Greensville County, VEDP, and Virginia's Growth Alliance in bringing this opportunity to our district.”

Carolina Structural Systems, headquartered in Star, North Carolina, specializes in manufacturing custom wood trusses and other structural wood products for residential homes, multi-family homes, and commercial uses. The company's new Virginia facility will be strategically located along I-95, providing convenient access to markets in Richmond and Hampton Roads, as well as being equidistant from its existing locations in Star, NC, and Anderson, SC.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership and Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services worked with Greensville County and Virginia's Growth Alliance to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $270,000 grant from the Commonwealth Opportunity Fund to assist Greensville County with the project. The Governor also approved a $75,000 grant from the Governor's Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, which Greensville County will match with local funds. The company is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Funding and services to support the company's employee recruitment and training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.