Brightline East-West Connector, Skyway Wave & I-75 at Colonial Blvd., Among Florida Top Engineering Project Winners
Top Engineering and Innovation Projects Garner Florida’s Leading Engineering Award and Chance to Compete at National Level
Florida’s leading engineering award, the Engineering Excellence Award, will soon be awarded to nine of Florida’s top infrastructure projects by the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) of Florida.
“Everything that we touch was designed by an engineer. The ACEC Florida Engineering Excellence Awards honor the amazing and extraordinary work of engineering companies in Florida that are helping ensure Florida remains vibrant and growing,” said Allen Douglas, Executive Director, American Council of Engineering Companies of Florida.
Five Florida engineering firms garnered Grand Awards, while four were named Honor Winners. One of the Grand Award winners will be named the Florida Grand Conceptor Award winner and will earn a chance to compete for the national Grand Conceptor title.
GRAND WINNERS INCLUDE:
Gannett Fleming, Inc.
Henry E. Kinney Tunnel Rehabilitation & Pedestrian Plaza
Client: Florida Department of Transportation
Category: Transportation
HNTB Corporation
Brightline East-West Connector
Client: Brightline Florida
Category: Transportation
HDR
I-75 at Colonial Boulevard Design Build
Client: Florida Department of Transportation, District 1
Category: Transportation
Wade Trim
Harbour Island Force Main Replacement
Client: City of Tampa
Category: Waste and Stormwater
WGI, Inc.
SR 821 Widening from SR 836 to NW 106th Street
Client: Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise
Category: Transportation
HONOR WINNERS INCLUDE:
CDM Smith Inc.
Hart Bridge Expressway
Client: City of Jacksonville
Category: Environmental
CHA Consulting, Inc.
SWRF Influent Pump Station Expansion and Upgrade
Client: Orange County Utilities
Category: Waste and Stormwater
DRMP, Inc.
I-4 at SR 557 Interchange Design-Build
Client: Florida Department of Transportation, District 1
Category: Transportation
Hanson Professional Services, Inc.
SR 5A (King Street) Drainage Outfall
Client: Florida Department of Transportation, District 2
Category: Water Resources
ACEC Florida will present the Grand and Honor Awards, and announce the Florida Grand Conceptor Award winner, during a banquet on February 7, 2025, in Orlando.
# # #
ABOUT ACEC Florida: The American Council of Engineering Companies of Florida is the voice of engineering in the Sunshine State. ACEC Florida brings together more than 300 leading engineering companies, representing more than 20,000 employees, who are working to bring the extraordinary to the everyday lives of Floridians. Learn more by visiting www.acecfl.org.
Edie Ousley
American Council of Engineering Companies of Florida
+1 850-251-6261
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.