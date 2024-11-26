Brightline East-West Connector, Skyway Wave & I-75 at Colonial Blvd., Among Florida Top Engineering Project Winners

Top Engineering and Innovation Projects Garner Florida’s Leading Engineering Award and Chance to Compete at National Level

Everything that we touch was designed by an engineer. The Engineering Excellence Awards honor the amazing, extraordinary work of engineering companies ensuring Florida remains vibrant and growing.” — Allen Douglas, Executive Director, ACEC Florida

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida’s growing population requires innovative transportation infrastructure that safely and efficiently connects its residents. The business of engineering is delivering through design build projects that enhance the lives of Floridians.Florida’s leading engineering award, the Engineering Excellence Award, will soon be awarded to nine of Florida’s top infrastructure projects by the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) of Florida.“Everything that we touch was designed by an engineer. The ACEC Florida Engineering Excellence Awards honor the amazing and extraordinary work of engineering companies in Florida that are helping ensure Florida remains vibrant and growing,” said Allen Douglas, Executive Director, American Council of Engineering Companies of Florida.Five Florida engineering firms garnered Grand Awards, while four were named Honor Winners. One of the Grand Award winners will be named the Florida Grand Conceptor Award winner and will earn a chance to compete for the national Grand Conceptor title.GRAND WINNERS INCLUDE:Gannett Fleming, Inc.Henry E. Kinney Tunnel Rehabilitation & Pedestrian PlazaClient: Florida Department of TransportationCategory: TransportationHNTB CorporationBrightline East-West ConnectorClient: Brightline FloridaCategory: TransportationHDRI-75 at Colonial Boulevard Design BuildClient: Florida Department of Transportation, District 1Category: TransportationWade TrimHarbour Island Force Main ReplacementClient: City of TampaCategory: Waste and StormwaterWGI, Inc.SR 821 Widening from SR 836 to NW 106th StreetClient: Florida’s Turnpike EnterpriseCategory: TransportationHONOR WINNERS INCLUDE:CDM Smith Inc.Hart Bridge ExpresswayClient: City of JacksonvilleCategory: EnvironmentalCHA Consulting, Inc.SWRF Influent Pump Station Expansion and UpgradeClient: Orange County UtilitiesCategory: Waste and StormwaterDRMP, Inc.I-4 at SR 557 Interchange Design-BuildClient: Florida Department of Transportation, District 1Category: TransportationHanson Professional Services, Inc.SR 5A (King Street) Drainage OutfallClient: Florida Department of Transportation, District 2Category: Water ResourcesACEC Florida will present the Grand and Honor Awards, and announce the Florida Grand Conceptor Award winner, during a banquet on February 7, 2025, in Orlando.# # #ABOUT ACEC Florida: The American Council of Engineering Companies of Florida is the voice of engineering in the Sunshine State. ACEC Florida brings together more than 300 leading engineering companies, representing more than 20,000 employees, who are working to bring the extraordinary to the everyday lives of Floridians. Learn more by visiting www.acecfl.org

