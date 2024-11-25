Agricultural Fertilizer Research and Education Council Seeks New Members

The Agricultural Fertilizer Research and Education Council (AFREC) is looking for new members to join the council and help expand soil fertility research, education, and outreach in Minnesota.

AFREC is a farmer-led program to advance soil fertility research, technology development, and education. Money is raised through the sale of fertilizer in the state and invested through a competitive request for proposal process. The organization typically awards over $1 million annually.

The 2024 Minnesota Legislature expanded AFREC to include a new member who is “an expert in public health” and a new member who is “an expert in water quality and has performed scientific research on water issues.” A member of the public fitting either position can apply through the Secretary of State’s website. Applications are due December 20, 2024.

The new members will begin a three-year term on AFREC starting in February 2025. The recent legislative changes expand the board to 15 members, most of which are either farmers or provide agricultural professional services to farmers.

The MN Soil Fertility website has more information about the council and includes a list of research projects, reports, and short research summaries, as well as other resources.

