FULTON COUNTY RECEIVES USDA DISASTER DESIGNATION FOLLOWING JULY DERECHO

SPRINGFIELD, IL - USDA Secretary Thomas J. Vilsack issued a disaster declaration for Fulton County in Illinois due to losses caused by a derecho that occurred July 15 through July 18, 2024.

Counties contiguous to Fulton, including Knox, Mason, McDonough, Peoria, Schuyler, Tazewell and Warren, are eligible for the same assistance.

"Illinois farmers will have access to emergency loans and other disaster recovery support thanks to Governor JB Pritzker, Secretary Vilsack and the USDA," said Jerry Costello II, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. "Producers in declared counties have eight months from the date of the declaration to apply for emergency loans, so I encourage them to act now."

The USDA's Farm Service Agency (FSA) considers each emergency loan application on its own merits, taking into account the extent of production losses on the farm and the repayment ability of the operator.

Illinois producers in affected counties should contact their local USDA Service Center to ask questions or file a Notice of Loss.