Lochtree Unveils Holiday Shopping Season Deals

Online sustainable goods store shares discount details for Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday

NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today Lochtree , the online store for people who care deeply about the planet, announced a series of sales planned for the holiday shopping season kickoff, highlighted by a 20%-off sitewide Black Friday weekend sale.This year, Lochtree is featuring a unique assortment of stocking-friendly sustainable gifts spanning categories including bath and body, home, kids and baby, kitchen, laundry and cleaning, and pets.The products are reusable, do not include any single-use plastics and are ideal for shoppers seeking zero-waste gifts and plastic-free gifts. The Lochtree team has thoroughly vetted every item the store offers, in order to ensure it is genuinely eco-friendly and of the highest quality.The National Retail Federation forecasts that retail sales during 2024 will grow by as much as 3.5% from 2023, reaching average consumer spending of $902 per person. A majority of those shoppers (57%) will be shopping online and, according to Deloitte, a growing number will be focused on sustainability.Lochtree is meeting these trends by promoting brands that make a positive environmental and social impact. As part of its ongoing effort to make sustainable living accessible, easy and enjoyable, the store will offer customers:1. Black Friday through Sunday: 20% off sitewide2. Cyber Monday: 10% off and free shipping3. Giving Tuesday: Buy-one-get-one 25% off“The holidays are the perfect time to grow our community of like-minded people who care about the planet and seek personal choices that can add up to something big,” said Henry Palmer, founder of Lochtree. “We’re so excited to kick off the season with a set of promotions designed not only to help people find gifts their friends and family will love, but also to support them in their efforts to make sustainable change.”“I love this shop!” said Lochtree customer Zeynep Luttik. “Sustainability meets functional everyday items that are safe for my house and family. I highly recommend the soaps and kitchen items, which are our favorites.”With every purchase made, Lochtree supports initiatives aimed at promoting environmental care and restoration. In addition to offering a curated collection of sustainable products designed to fit seamlessly into consumers’ daily routines, Lochtree also offers a library of resources to answer user questions about all things eco-friendly.The company aims to create a diverse community of people who are committed to doing good every day and who are interested in pursuing a zero-waste lifestyle.About LochtreeLochtree is an online store featuring vetted, high-quality sustainable products for people who care deeply about the planet. The site offers a curated collection of eco-friendly and socially responsible products, while serving as a trusted knowledge source and community focused on sustainable living. With every purchase made, Lochtree supports initiatives aimed at promoting environmental care and restoration, including One Percent for the Planet and One Tree Planted.

