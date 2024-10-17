Simplisure Unveils Digital Platform to Simplify Life Insurance

Simplisure is life insurance simplified®.

Online application serves as digital life insurance partner and comparison tool, empowering advisors to meet their clients’ planning needs

We built Simplisure to reinvigorate the market by making it easy for advisors to help their clients get the right coverage and to help manage their life insurance going forward.” — Caleb Baker, Simplisure co-founder

WELLESLEY, MA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today Simplisure announced the general availability of its flagship Simplisure platform, a digital solution that allows insurance advisors and financial planners to dramatically simplify the process of obtaining term life insurance policies for their clients. The product brings the entire process online, enabling consumers to easily gather unbiased information, compare prices and quickly fill out an application. It saves time for advisors while keeping them connected with their clients throughout the entire process and into the future.According to Limra's US Life Insurance Sales Survey, term life insurance is on pace to set a sales record this year, while more than 100 million Americans still say that they live with a life insurance coverage gap. In the digital age, most of these people expect to be able to do their research and purchasing online. The insurance industry, meanwhile, lags behind these trends and continues to rely on outdated, analogue processes. Advisors need a solution that makes the process of selling life insurance policies less burdensome and enables them to do it at scale.Simplisure solves this challenge with the convenience of an online, user-friendly experience. The platform serves as a digital life insurance partner, automating key processes for advisors and consumers. It is carrier-agnostic and was custom-built to allow consumers to find the right policy at the best price, and then apply, purchase and renew their policy, while their advisor remains in contact throughout the process.“Simplisure has breathed new life into our life insurance sales,” said Holly Long, executive vice president at Newfront, a technology-driven insurance brokerage firm based in San Francisco. “Before now, there was no digital tool to allow us meet our clients where they are to help them get the right coverage or to centrally manage their existing life insurance policies, while delivering the level of service they are accustomed to. This addresses a major need in the industry and can help us grow our business while building deep, trusting relationships with our clients.”Simplisure approaches the life insurance challenge with four key elements:• Education: A comprehensive education library empowers the client with the knowledge they need to make an informed decision.• Interactive price comparison: A proprietary Robo Advisor guides the consumer toward the right policy. Advisors can provide their clients with multiple quotes.• Seamless digital application process: A single application can be completed within 15 minutes. Advisors monitor clients’ progress and send automated reminders.• Quality coverage: Clients choose only from top-quality policies from major carriers, and all policies offer convertibility from term to permanent coverage.“The life insurance industry has a shrinking agent force, while the need for life insurance has never been greater,” said Caleb Baker, Simplisure co-founder. “We built Simplisure to reinvigorate the market by making it easy for advisors to help their clients get the right coverage and to help manage their life insurance going forward.”Without collecting any personal data, Simplisure’s proprietary quote comparison tool provides users with quotes from dozens of leading carriers, with no upselling. Unlike other comparison tools that only focus on making a sale, Simplisure arms the user with the information and keeps them connected with their advisor throughout the entire process, long after the sale is completed.“Some insurance comparison tools are designed primarily to vacuum up user data and to steer them toward a specific carrier,” said Michio Aida, co-founder and chief technical officer at Simplisure. “We took the opposite approach, building an application that maximizes transparency for both the user and their advisor and leads to an optimal outcome for all parties. We worked side-by-side with advisors to understand exactly what they needed and build this from the ground up to meet their needs. In the end, we essentially took best practices of a live agent and digitized them.”Simplisure grew out of GB Financial Group, a family life insurance firm founded in 1994, with the goal of helping families protect and pass on their legacies to the next generation. Simplisure’s founders built the platform specifically to help insurance advisors and Certified Financial Planners properly manage the life-insurance component of their clients’ needs. Based on decades of experience working closely with these partners and continuously soliciting their feedback, the platform provides complete transparency and confidence that the client is getting the best possible service.“Having spent decades in the industry, we feel more strongly than ever about the value of life insurance, which protects families and allows for an easier transition in times of change,” said Simplisure co-founder Brack Baker. “But the industry needs modernizing, and our hope is that we’ve built something that will help advisors more effectively extend that comfort to their clients and foster stronger relationships with them.”Simplisure provides automation so advisors can save time while remaining fully informed of where their clients are in their life insurance process. It keeps clients engaged by sending reminder emails throughout, including in the future when it’s time for renewal. The platform enables advisors to centrally manage all their clients' life insurance policies in a single database, including those previously purchased from other sources, keeping things organized and simple. Advisors can learn more here.About SimplisureEstablished in 2018, Simplisure is a digital platform for buying and selling term life insurance, enabling advisors and their clients to research, purchase, and maintain their policies online. The company was founded by a group of veterans of the life insurance industry with a vision to address significant technological gaps and make things less confusing for consumers. Simplisure uses proprietary, AI-driven tools and a streamlined platform to take life insurance into the digital age, delivering the best protection at the right price. Simplisure is life insurance simplified. To learn more, please visit Simplisure.com.

