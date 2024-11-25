Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong's Visit to Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, China, 25 November 2024

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong visited Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, China, on 25 November 2024, where he participated in a number of official commemorative events for the 30th anniversary of the China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP).

At the meeting and lunch between Senior Minister Lee and Vice Premier He Lifeng, both leaders reaffirmed the importance of the SIP to bilateral cooperation. They celebrated the success that the SIP has achieved over the past 30 years. They also discussed ways to chart the forward path for the SIP in the next 10 years, and expressed confidence that the SIP will continue to serve as a pathfinder and model for future bilateral cooperation.

Senior Minister Lee attended the Roundtable on “High Quality Development in the SIP”, where he delivered remarks alongside Vice Premier He. The leaders also witnessed the signings of the Cooperation Initiative between the Government of the Republic of Singapore and the Government of the People’s Republic of China on Promoting the High-Quality Development of the China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park (2024-2033); and the Memorandum of Understanding on Digital Trade Cooperation in Suzhou Industrial Park between the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Republic of Singapore and the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China. Senior Minister Lee also officiated a tree-planting ceremony by the Jinji Lake alongside Vice Premier He to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the SIP.

In addition, Senior Minister Lee visited the SIP’s 30-year Achievement Exhibition, the China-Singapore Life Sciences Park (Biosparc) Exhibition Centre, and the China-Singapore Green Digital Hub (CSGDH) Exhibition Centre. Biosparc and CSGDH are key bilateral collaboration projects in the next phase of the SIP’s development that will leverage on and showcase Singapore and China’s strengths in the biomedical sciences and green development sectors respectively. These projects demonstrate the forward-looking and high-quality bilateral cooperation between Singapore and China in new and emerging sectors.

Senior Minister Lee will travel to Beijing this evening.

25 NOVEMBER 2024