TxDOT projects save commuters $915 million

AUSTIN – Despite more drivers on the road, a historic amount of TxDOT projects have helped reduce traffic delays and ease commutes across the state according to a new report from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI).

The TTI analysis of the Top 100 Congested Roadways found that despite the number of miles traveled on the road increasing by 7% in the last five years, traffic delays in Texas are down 7% in that same time period. The study also found commuters are saving an estimated $915 million in time and fuel costs thanks to key infrastructure improvements.

“We can see that our projects are having a significant impact on our roadways, helping improve efficiency and connectivity across the state,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said. “As our population and economy continue to grow, there’s a considerable need for more projects, and this report helps guide our work to areas that need it most.”

Across Texas, roughly half of the top 100 most congested road segments were under construction in 2023 amid a record-breaking number of active projects. Many of these are funded through Texas Clear Lanes, an initiative started by Gov. Greg Abbott to reduce congestion in the state’s most populated areas. In 2023, the Southern Gateway on I-35E in Dallas reduced delays by 60%, while San Antonio’s U.S. 281 project that runs from North of Stone Oak Parkway to Borgfeld Drive significantly reduced delays in that area.

These projects help improve safety, increase efficiency and provide congestion relief. They also help increase trade through the freight industry, supporting a thriving Texas economy.

The findings, based on TTI’s annual report, show that enhancements to infrastructure and evolving travel patterns are helping to manage congestion as traffic demand grows.

"Major transportation investments across Texas, like those in the Texas Clear Lanes initiative and the hundreds of other projects across the state, are easing that burden and helping commuters save time and fuel as traffic levels rebound,” said TTI Senior Research Scientist David Schrank.

TxDOT’s approach to managing congestion extends beyond large-scale projects in major cities. In Laredo, for example, rerouting truck traffic from Mines Road to IH 69W significantly eased congestion after closing a ramp near the World Trade Bridge, the largest border crossing by trade value in North America, along with implementing other operational enhancements.

A comprehensive listing of road segments statewide, with comparisons to previous years, is available online. Houston’s West Loop topped the list of most congested roads for the third consecutive year, followed by Dallas’ Woodall Rogers Freeway, Austin’s I-35 through downtown, Dallas’ East R.L. Thornton Freeway and Houston’s Eastex Freeway.

The table below highlights changes in traffic demand and delays across key regions comparing 2019 to 2023 conditions, illustrating the impact of these improvements on traffic flow and commuter costs. Construction projects may have contributed to temporary delays on Top 100 segments.