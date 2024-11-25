Submit Release
MDC offers free Fishing with Santa event Dec. 7 at Lost Valley Hatchery

WARSAW, Mo. – Santa and Mrs. Claus will pause in their Christmas Eve preparations to visit the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Lost Valley Fish Hatchery for a free Fishing with Santa event from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. The Clauses will be available for photos and chats about holiday wishes, and visitors can also fish for rainbow trout in the education pond.

MDC will provide fishing tackle, lures, and bait for any visitors wishing to fish for trout. Visitors can also bring their own tackle and bait, although no bait carried in water will be permitted to prevent disease or invasive species from entering the pond. The trout fishing is catch-and-release only.

This event is open for all ages. Registration is not required. For more information, contact Gabrielle Miller, MDC community education assistant, at gabi.miller@mdc.mo.gov. Lost Valley Hatchery is located at 28232 Hatchery Ave in Warsaw.

