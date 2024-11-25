Iowa Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Grant Menke, IEDA Led Trade Mission to Taiwan and Japan

November 25, 2024 (DES MOINES) - Iowa Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Grant Menke and a 16-member delegation have just returned from a trade mission to Taiwan and Japan. The mission, coordinated by the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA), included representation from Iowa’s meat production, grain, and meat processing industries. The purpose of the mission was to encourage trade development, bolster partnerships and identify opportunities to expand export markets.

Taiwan and Japan were both ranked in the top 10 U.S. agricultural export markets in 2023 and continue to be critical Iowa trading partners. In 2023, Iowa companies exported $225.1 million in agricultural goods to Taiwan and $1.3 billion to Japan. Taiwan is Iowa’s 13th largest trading partner, with exports estimated at $321 million in manufactured and value-added goods in 2023. Taiwan is the eighth-largest destination for Iowa soybeans, which accounted for $87.4 million in 2023. Iowa companies exported $50.5 million in meat products to Taiwan in 2023.

Japan is Iowa’s fourth largest export destination and the second-leading export market for pork and beef products. Iowa companies exported $533 million in meat products to Japan in 2023. With $367 million worth of corn purchases made in 2023, Japan is the second largest destination for Iowa corn. Through September, corn exports to Japan have risen 25% in 2024.

“Iowa is an agricultural production powerhouse, so it is vital for our state’s farmers and agribusinesses to be able to share our abundance with the world through trade and to seek new market opportunities for Iowa ag products through participation in international trade missions,” stated Iowa Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Grant Menke. “This North Asian mission allowed our well-rounded ag delegation to build on Iowa’s longstanding friendship and partnership in trade with both Japan and Taiwan – strong, stable markets that depend heavily on imports for their food and agriculture needs and deeply value the reliability and premium quality of Iowa’s meat products and commodities. Our meetings, briefings, tours and customer visits showcased the innovation and creativity of Japanese and Taiwanese businesses, provided key information and insights on Iowa agriculture, addressed technical barriers to trade, and confirmed the potential and desire for even greater volumes of Iowa ag exports to Japan and Taiwan in the future.”

The Iowa ag delegation visited Taipei, Taiwan and Tokyo and Osaka, Japan from November 15-23. The itinerary was comprised of trade policy discussions, information sessions on Iowa’s agricultural industry and business development meetings. The delegation was comprised of representatives from Iowa ag processing companies, the Iowa Beef Industry Council, Iowa Corn, Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, Iowa Pork Producers Association and the Iowa Soybean Association. IEDA worked with the U.S. Grains Council, U.S. Meat Export Federation, U.S. Soybean Export Council and USDA – Foreign Agriculture Service to identify and organize business prospects for the mission.

IEDA’s International Trade Office connects Iowa companies with markets for their products and services, educates Iowa businesses on exporting and assists global companies wishing to establish or expand operations in Iowa. To find out more about these services or other trade missions, visit iowaeda.com.