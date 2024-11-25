Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Hit And Run Crash In Anne Arundel County

November 25, 2024

(MILLERSVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash that claimed the life of a 7-year-old in Anne Arundel County last night.

The deceased is a 7-year-old boy who was a rear passenger in a 2011 Mazda 3 involved in the incident. Emergency medical service personnel pronounced him deceased on the scene.

The driver of the 2011 Mazda 3 is identified as Lorraine O’Neill, 66, of Hagerstown, Maryland. Police believe O’Neill is the grandmother of the young boy.

Troopers from the Glen Burnie Barrack responded shortly before 7:30 p.m. last night to the area of I-97, north of MD Route 32 in Anne Arundel County. The preliminary investigation indicates while the Mazda 3 was traveling northbound on I-97, the rear passenger opened the window and fell out of the vehicle landing in the travel portion of the roadway. The child was subsequently struck by an oncoming vehicle, described as a 2016-2019 Honda Civic.

The driver of the Honda Civic failed to remain on the scene. Police are searching for a 2016-2019 Honda Civic that may have damage to the front left wheel well.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information relevant to this investigation is urged to contact Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack at 410-761-5130 OR Senior Trooper Bunger, gregory.bunger@maryland.gov. The investigation continues.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov