Mukilteo, WA Paves the Way for Smarter Asset Management with OpenGov

MUKILTEO, WA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- When faced with inefficiencies that made work take longer and hindered their ability to justify critical needs, City leadership knew it was time for a change. That change came in the form of OpenGov, the leading provider of modern, data-driven solutions for government operations.Located just north of Seattle, Mukilteo is a thriving community known for its waterfront parks and iconic lighthouse. Like many local governments, Mukilteo staff struggled with collaboration challenges and planning inefficiencies, especially in managing its public infrastructure. They sought a solution that would deliver data-driven decision-making, enhance efficiency, and reduce the risks of system failures. Cartegraph Asset Management , now part of the OpenGov Cloud, stood out for its ability to centralize asset data, improve compliance documentation, and simplify communication across departments.With the adoption of Cartegraph Asset Management, Mukilteo is poised to transform its approach to asset management, namely transportation and stormwater operations. Leadership anticipates streamlined workflows and better resource allocation, saving time and improving service delivery. By leveraging robust reporting capabilities, staff will be better equipped to justify funding for maintenance and future projects while reducing the risk of compliance issues. Ultimately, the move ensures the City’s infrastructure is managed proactively, paving the way for long-term sustainability and success.The City joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com

