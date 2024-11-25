Majestic Realty Collective Names Kristine Newell as President of Strategic Growth and Professional Development

Kristine Newell joins Majestic Realty Collective as President of Strategic Growth and Professional Development Majestic Realty Collective

23-year Industry Veteran Brings Expertise in Growth Market Share and Operations to Luxury Real Estate Group

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Majestic Realty Collective (MRC), the owner/operator of eight leading Sotheby’s International Realty affiliates throughout Colorado, California, Idaho, Nevada, and Utah, is proud to announce that Kristine Newell has been named as President of Strategic Growth and Professional Development.

As part of the Sotheby’s International Realty (SIR) network for 14 years, Newell served as a valued member of the William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty leadership team with offices in Connecticut, New York, and Massachusetts. Here, she was able to significantly grow market share while opening new offices, increasing luxury presence and fostering a collaborative culture. In her most recent role as the Senior Vice President for Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, Newell was instrumental in the day-to-day-operations across offices in Florida and North Carolina, leading initiatives that resulted in new broker opportunities and exceptional growth, with the company attaining over 10 Billion in annual sales.

As luxury real estate evolves, brokerages must evaluate their strategies, innovate, and attract unmatched talent. Newell, the latest addition to MRC’s leadership team, is the most recent example of the company’s investment in the future, a position created to elevate both recruitment and professional development efforts. With her proven track record for growing market share, Newell brings extensive knowledge of the real estate industry, leadership development, and operations.

A respected voice on positive mindset, Newell is the author of The Habit of Grateful, and a certified Go-Giver Speaker and Coach. She is also a long-time participant in The Ninja Selling platform, and has developed key strategies in mindset, high performance, and positive energy specifically related to sales and brokerage. Kristine's 23-year journey in the real estate industry has encompassed diverse roles, ranging from sales broker to leadership, all geared toward fostering strategic growth and cultivating a strong organizational culture.

“It’s an honor to join the industrious team at Majestic Realty Collective. I’m grateful for the opportunity to build relationships and foster growth, taking the company to the next level, further building on the impressive success that has already taken place over the last 25 years,” says Newell.

“I am thrilled Kristine has joined the Majestic Realty Collective team, and I’m positive her fresh perspective will help drive innovative solutions as we continue to raise the bar and deliver exceptional results and an unparalleled experience for our brokers and clients. We’re committed to continually elevating our standards, and our talent strategy is a key part of that vision,” said Scott Webber, CEO, MRC.

Newell’s arrival signifies a milestone in our continued commitment to innovation and strategic growth as we redefine luxury real estate. MRC is transforming the industry, viewing challenge as opportunity and navigating the market with the expertise it takes to be best in class.

About Majestic Realty Collective

Majestic Realty Collective is comprised of Desert, Group One, Las Vegas, LIV, Richardson, Sierra, Summit and Sun Valley Sotheby’s International Realty, operating in key luxury communities throughout California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada and Utah. The Collective has been recognized by Inman, Real Trends, RIS Media and Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate for excellence in marketing, philanthropy, sales and new construction projects. Majestic Realty Collective has 57 sales offices throughout the Western United States and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

